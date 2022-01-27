Contemporary cinema owes a LOT to old Hollywood – Spoiler Time

In an age where remakes and reboots are so fashionable, there is one detail that is always overlooked in the construction of movies and that is how today’s actors and directors borrow things from their predecessors to use them in different ways. Projects. That is exactly what we are going to see here: how artists reverse scenes, titles, dialogue, camera angles, gestures, speech patterns, and more. This is not at all a hit or a criticism of today’s artists. In short, everything has already been invented, what is sought today is to combine several of those already existing things to create something fresh. But ultimately, both actors and directors and producers are always inspired by one or more audiovisual productions. For example, the productions of Alfred Hitchcock What Rear Window, Strangers on a Train, Psycho Y Family Plot were the inspiration for many modern movies like Halloween, What Lies Beneath, disturbance, Bad Education Y Buried.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m01YktiEZCw

Those are examples of entire movies, but there are also examples of iconic modern scenes: The “Heeeeere’s Johnny” scene from The Shining comes from a film 1921 titled The Phantom Carriage; the moment where frodo Y Sam come the doors of Mordor is inspired by Wizard of Oz; when Butch escape in pulp fiction and run over Wallaceis something taken from Psycho; and finally the scene of the flying bicycles in ET It is inspired by a tape called Miracle in Milan. Own Quentin Tarantinoone of the directors most loved by audiences and critics in the modern era, acknowledged having “stolen” scenes from other films. In addition to the one mentioned in pulp fictionin Kill Bill pulled the split screen off Black Sundaythe titles of Django Unchained are inspired by Gone with the Windthe final showdown Reservoir Dogs was taken from City On Firethe scene where Shoshanna escape in Inglourious Basterds was taken from The Searchers. There is nothing wrong in it, Tarantino and the rest of the contemporary directors managed to give their own style to each of these scenes, making them iconic, giving them their own life so to speak. So much so that now when we see them we don’t think about the movies that inspired them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBC77yCGEt4

The same thing happens on the sidewalk of the actors. For example, Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the biggest fans of Jack Nicholson and has borrowed his grand gestures for the most intense scenes. For her part, Martin Sheen spoke about the influence of Marlon Brando in the way he acts and has been his lifelong admirer. By last, George Clooney admitted that he loves Spencer Tracey and that when he heard he never wore makeup, he never wore makeup again either. On the women’s side, Emma Stone is a well-known admirer of Lauren Bacall and tried to copy his tone of voice in some of his papers, tina fey has been inspired by the work of Mary Tyler Moore and other more current actresses such as Natalie Portman Y Jennifer Lawrence recognized their love for meryl streep and how she was his inspirational muse. Back, there is nothing wrong. In fact, If you’re going to copy something, copy it from the best. Just as directors use different camera tricks inspired by the movies they loved, actors do the same with the voices, dialogues, and mannerisms of characters played by legendary actors that are etched in their minds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfjbbuKUqak