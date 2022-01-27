Marcelo Méndez became the first coach fired in Liga MX this season.

The Guillotine arrived very soon at the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, just three dates before the tournament began, coach Marcelo Méndez was fired by Atlético de San Luis.

Through a statement, Atlético de San Luis confirmed the departure of Uruguayan Marcelo Méndezwho served as technical director of the potosino team.

The Atlético San Luis thanked Marcelo Méndez “and his coaching staff for all the work done from his first day at the institution until today.”

He added that the effort and dedication “were essential to take the club to its first final phase in Liga MX“.

Marcelo Mendez made the team last tournamentin which he took him to the Repechage on the last day, with a combination of results, but was eliminated by Santos Laguna in a single match.

The Uruguayan strategist had a terrible start to the tournament, since he does not have a single point, accumulates three consecutive defeats, in addition to the fact that his team failed to score a goal, Therefore, the club is in the last position of the quotient table with a percentage of 1.0000 and if they do not improve they would be destined to pay the most expensive fine in the absence of relegation.

Marcelo Méndez directed 21 games, of which he won only four, all the previous tournament, in exchange for eight draws and nine losses in total.

The Potosí club reported that the director of Methodology, Rafael Fernández will assume the position of interim technical director together with his coaching staff, in which a new coach is appointed.