Classification, stage of each selection and who can secure their ticket to Qatar 2022

We present the panorama of each of the national teams for this FIFA date in January.

This week the activity of the concacaf world cup qualifier with all participating teams having a mathematical chance of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

The first series of matches is scheduled to be played on Thursday, January 27, and the last duels of the FIFA date will be held on Wednesday, February 2. On March 24, the Concacaf tie will resume and will end on the 30th of that month.

Looking ahead to the next qualifying rounds, ESPNDigital invite you to remember the classification, the stage of each selection and discover if any squad could qualify for the world Cup the next week.

How do you mark the Concacaf classification?

With eight games played, each of the teams that play in the World Cup qualifiers of the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean Soccer, Canada marches at the top of the classification with 16 units and below the combined ‘Maple Leaf’ is U.S with 15 points.

Mexico is in third position with 14 points, the same number of units that he has Panama in fourth place, but with a lower goal difference compared to El Tri.

In the fifth square is Costa Rica with 9 units and Jamaica is in sixth position with 7 points. The last two positions are occupied by The Savior Y Hondurastemplates that have 6 and 3 points, respectively.

Concacaf qualifiers end in March and each team has six games left to play.

What is the scenario of each team heading to Qatar 2022?

Canada: The staff led by John Herdmann marches to the head of the classification and depends on herself to win one of the three direct tickets to the World Cup.

On this FIFA Date, Canada can take an important step in his aspirations to be in Qatar by facing Honduras Y The Savior, the two weakest squads in the tie. The Maple Leaf assembly will also be measured at U.S and it should be noted that Herdman who will not have Alphonso Davismaximum figure of the Canadian representative.

The Canadian National Team could obtain its ticket to Qatar 2022 on this FIFA date. Getty Images

USES: With 15 units, the “Stars and Stripes” chart can also increase your chances of qualifying for Qatar 2022 on this FIFA Date when receiving at home The Savior Y Honduras. The campus of Gregg Berhalter must make the most of their next three games to score points by having a difficult tie closure with Mexico, Panama Y Costa Rica like his last three rivals.

Mexico: After losing their last two qualifying games (vs. the United States 2-0 and vs. Canada 2-1) the Tri de ‘Tata’ Martino is obliged to return to the path of victory so as not to put at risk his participation in Qatar 2022. Unlike Canadaand USA, the Mexican team will play high-level duels on this FIFA Date when measured against Panama Y Costa Rica in the Azteca Stadium, as well as previously traveling to Jamaica. If they win all three of their games, El Tri could return to the top of the table but it would depend on the results of U.S and Canada.

Mexico must look for good results on this FIFA date to get closer to the ticket for Qatar 2022. Getty Images

Panama: With the same number of points as Mexico (14), Panama will play key matches against Costa Rica and El Tri. The ‘Canaleros’ will play both games as visitors, so the three points they will play at home against Jamaica. In case of not obtaining good results, Panama could say goodbye to its aspirations of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Costa Rica:This FIFA Date could define if Costa Rica participate in the next World Cup that will be held at the end of this year. The Tico team is in fifth place with 9 units, so they have to win at least two of their next three games, but it seems difficult for them to do so as they are Mexico Y Panama part of his next rivals. The Costa Rican team must add points if they want to reach the last qualifying rounds with hopes of qualifying.

Jamaica:The ‘Reggae Boyz’ have a complicated picture after having won only one of the eight games they have played in the octagonal. The Jamaican team will host at home Mexico Y Costa Rica but he will not have the support of his fans due to the sanitary measures established by COVID-19. In case of not getting wins on this FIFA Date, Jamaica could only aspire to qualify to play the Repechage.

The Savior:With six points, La Selecta still have a mathematical chance of participating in Qatar 2022 but it looks very difficult. The Savior will face the leaders of the classification (Canada and USA) on the FIFA Date and will also visit the Honduran national team. On paper, Los Cuscatlecos could only beat Honduras and would be left with 9 points, an amount that would not be enough to qualify directly for the World Cup, although they would still have the possibility of the International Repechage.

Honduras: Without any victory so far in the qualifiers, Honduras he is at the bottom of the octagonal with only 3 points. Like The SaviorThe Bicolor still has mathematical options to qualify, but with Canada Y U.S between their next confrontations, everything seems to indicate that Los Catrachos will definitively say goodbye to their aspirations to participate in the next World Cup.

Which team could secure their pass to Qatar 2022 on this FIFA date?

Canada could own one of the three direct tickets to the World Cup if he manages to win all three of his games and if U.S, Mexico Y Panama they add only one point on the FIFA Date.

For its part, U.S could reach 24 points on the FIFA Date and would secure his ticket if Mexico or Panama lose their next three games.

The Mexican team aspires to finish the FIFA Date with 23 units, an amount that would bring him closer to Qatar but would not ensure a direct ticket no matter what Panama lose the commitments that will play against Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. The Aztec team would have to wait until March to seal their participation in the biggest party in world soccer.