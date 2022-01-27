Christina Ricci (‘Yellowjackets’) Confesses She Almost Got The Kids She Was Caring For Arrested

Many actors have had jobs that have helped them survive before achieving fame for their films. There are many examples such as Brad Pitt, who was a delivery man or waiter, Patrick Dempsey was a juggler or Nicole Kidman, an usher in a movie theater.

Christina Ricci has revealed that she worked as a waitress in a cafeteria in her city, but the job that brought her the most trouble was that of babysitting when i was a teenager. The actress suffered funny mishap that, at the time, surely for her it was not so much fun.

This is how he told James Corden on The Late Show: “The last time I babysat I was 12 and I almost got them arrested.. I never babysat after that.”

Before the laughs of the presenter, the actress of ‘Yellowjackets’ excused himself by saying that “in my defense it was a small town in New Jersey, and I was babysitting kids that were in a lower grade than me, so there wasn’t a big age difference“. Then he added that the real fault was the parents to leave them in their care: “It was probably a bad decision on the part of the parents“.

The reason they almost ended up arrested was that the 41-year-old actress was fighting with another girl, her neighbor. So she convinced the children to join her in throwing eggs at her house. Pure Wednesday Adams.

“The father ran out from behind the house with a baseball bat and we all screamed and ran back to the house,” continued Christina Ricci. “I put the dog on a leash so we could pretend we were just walking him. I was afraid to walk the dog alone at night, so I had the children come with me,” the actress planned, later revealing how she got away: “‘We saw a terrifying group of children throwing eggs at your house, sir, and we ran“.

Success of ‘Yellojackets’

the showtime series ‘Yellowjackets’ is having great popularity and tries to a high school girls soccer team that gets into a plane crash. The survivors try to survive the mystery that hides the wild forests of Ontario. In turn, the story shows the life, as adults, of the survivors of the events that occurred in 1996.

Christina Ricci plays one of the leads, Misty, in its adult version. In addition, she is accompanied by actresses such as Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey or Ella Purnell. You can see more in the video above.