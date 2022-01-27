Christian Bale on American Psycho: “Getting strong is boring”

The reason Christian Bale hated his role in ‘American Psycho’

“I had to train when what I wanted was to be smoking and having a drink”

Christian Bale and his movie transformations: training and diet to achieve his amazing physical changes

Christian bale He has a long history in the cinema of transforming his body to suit the roles of his different films. The actor, winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for fighter, gain and lose weight in an incredible way in just a few months due to the demands of the script. And one of his first big transformations was in 2000 to shoot American Psycho. But recently we heard him talk about how he hated getting in shape to play Patrick Bateman. This is the reason..,

“Patrick Bateman was so vain and obsessed with his appearance that he was boring. While the psychology of the character was something I could easily interpret, getting his body was far from it. Working out is incredibly boring. I swear it’s true that the bigger your muscles get, the fewer brain cells you have (laughs). I found that I had to stop thinking when I was in the gym because if I thought about it, I would realize how ridiculous it was to be working out when I could have been having a drink and a cigarette or enjoying a nice lunch. I did three hours a day for six weeks with a personal trainer. I ate a lot during training and then almost nothing during the shoot to look more defined. Awful!”

And that training made all the difference, as Leonardo DiCaprio nearly snatched the role from him at the last moment. But the almost perfect appearance of Bale’s physique earned him to be Patrick Bateman. And that film catapulted his career and was the beginning of his many transformations on the big screen, from The Machinist to batmanbegins or the recent Thor: Love and Thunder.

