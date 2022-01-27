Christian Bale is the best Batman according to a fan poll | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Batman is perhaps the superhero with the most interpretations in film and television, since his mask has been used by stars of the stature of Adam West, Lewis G Wilson, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian bale, Ben Affleck and recently by Robert Pattinson.
While each contributed differently to the character, fans have been debating for years as to which one of them had the best role as Gotham City’s guardian. Fortunately, a conclusion seems to have already been reached, thanks to a survey that produced a surprising result.
Christian Bale is the best Batman, according to fans
The site ‘Gamespot’ made a list of all the actors who have played Batman (not including Robert Pattinson) so that fans could choose their favorite.
Despite the renewed popularity of Michael Keaton for his next appearance in ‘The Flash’ and the good performance that Ben Affleck had in ‘Justice League’, it was Christian Bale who took first place in the preferences.
The Welsh actor, winner of two Golden Globes and an Oscar, starred in director Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, consisting of ‘Batman Begins’ (2005), ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012).
With his trilogy, Christopher Nolan tried to give Batman a more realistic approach, favoring strategy and technology in his fight against crime, as well as giving his villains a less fantastic origin and powers.
Similar to Robert Pattison, fans were skeptical when Christian Bale was announced as the new Batman, due to his physique at the time. But his performances managed to win over the audience, plus he earned critical acclaim.
‘The Dark Knight’, Bale’s second film as Batman, is the best rated of the entire trilogy by specialized sites such as Rotten Tomatoes, with 94% approval.
This rating was achieved in part by the duo formed by Christian Bale and the late actor Heath Ledger, who gave life to the Joker, Batman’s greatest enemy.
The interactions between the two were intense and for many fans Ledger earned his place as the best Joker in film history. The quality of his performance as the villain was such that he won a posthumous Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
The rating of the other Batman
Of the 292,254 people who participated in the survey, 66% of them gave Christian Bale the win. In second place, with an overwhelming difference, appears Ben Affleck, with 13%.
Ben Affleck began his participation as the ‘Knight of the Night’ in the film ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ by director Zack Snyder, to later continue his work in ‘Justice League’, the ‘Snyder Cut’ and conclude it in ‘The Flash’, a film that will be released in 2022.
In third place is Michael Keaton with 12% of the votes. Keaton starred in ‘Batman’ (1989) and ‘Batman Returns’ (1992). Like Affleck, he will have a role in ‘The Flash’.
Fourth place with 9% of the preferences went to Adam West, who was Bruce Wayne in the Batman comic series, broadcast in the 1960s. Stars like George Clooney and Val Kilmer failed to sneak into the positions of honor in account.
In 1995 Kilmer starred in ‘Batman Forever’, where he shared credits with Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey, in the roles of Harvey Dent and The Riddler, respectively.
Two years later ‘Batman & Robin’ was released, with George Clooney in the lead as Batman, who with the help of Robin and Batgirl faced Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy.
The ‘Gamespot’ survey came out a little less than two months after the premiere of ‘The Batman’, a film directed by Matt Reeves and which will have Robert Pattinson in the role of the hero, who will have the difficult task of keeping up with everyone those established actors in Hollywood.