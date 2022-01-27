Chris Hemsworth has the hoodie that you will wear both to training and with your favorite jeans

From his prolific career to his style lessons and his own advice on how to be as sharp as Thor, Chris Hemsworth has more than enough reasons to be considered the man we all want to be. Therefore, we try to move to get closer to the Australian -albeit in a very small percentage- whenever we find the opportunity.

Hence, all the alarms have been raised and for having taken a look at the interpreter’s official Instagram account. It is not that the older brother of the Hemsworth has announced the premiere of a new project -although the arrival in theaters of Thor: Love and Thunder is imminent – but it has given us a clue to look a little more like him: by outfit. Easier than replicating your muscles is, it must be said.

And this outfit stars it, neither more nor less, one of your favorite clothes. A piece of clothing inherited from the world of sports that, streetwear through, we have adapted our daily looks to resort to it non-stop. Luxury brands, in fact, have also adopted it as essential even when wearing tailored pants. Indeed, we are talking about the hoodie or hoodie.

Because if, the most stylish men in the world they do not always opt for the classic suit to show off your style. After all, thinking that a sweatshirt is synonymous with sloppiness is an archaic thought that is not in keeping with the times, a time in which it has been shown that good taste does not always wear a shirt and tiebut also jeans and sneakers.