Child stars who went off the rails revealed: Shia LaBeouf, Lindsay Lohan and Demi Lovato among those who fought

THE “curse” of the child actor has seen stars like Shia LaBeouf, Lindsay Lohan, and Demi Lovato struggle when they’re in the spotlight.

Many former child stars struggle with addiction and other issues, often making headlines for ending up in rehab or jail.

Most recently, Peter Robbins, who voiced the Peanuts character Charlie Brown, died last week by suicide.

Peter Robbins

Robbins began voicing Charlie Brown in 1963, appearing in several Peanuts cartoons.

Robbins was also a child actor working professionally by the age of seven. He appeared in episodes of The Munsters as Elmer, but landed his iconic role as Charlie Brown when he was nine years old.

Throughout his life, Robbins battled bipolar disorder and served a four-year sentence for sending threatening letters to the manager of a mobile home park where he lived.

Robbins was interviewed in 2019 after his release from prison and detailed his lifelong battle with bipolar disorder to KSWB.

“I would advise anyone who has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because their life can change in the span of a month like it did for me,” he said.

“I got out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I am much more humbled and grateful and grateful to have had the experience.”

Robbins considered Charlie Brown an important aspect of his life and his recovery; he was relentlessly grateful to the fans.

Charlie Brown fans are the best fans in the world.

Robbins said in 2019. “And everyone is willing, I hope, to give me a second chance.”

SHIA LABOUF

Shia LaBeouf is another former Disney star who went through a troubled period when he left the network.

The Even Stevens actor was arrested in 2014 and later charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing at the Studio 54 theater.

Following his arrest, the 32-year-old joined an alcoholism outpatient program and has since made a series of bizarre public appearances that have left fans concerned for his well-being.

In 2014, he appeared at the premiere of his movie Nymphomaniac with a paper bag over his head that had the words “I’m not famous anymore” scrawled across his face in large letters.

Later that year, he spent a night in jail after being disruptive while watching a Broadway show and was arrested again in 2017 for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness.

A video that emerged of his racist tirade against police officers at the time prompted the former Disney star to apologize on Twitter, where he described the incident as a “new low point” and said he was once again committed to sobriety.

LINDSAY LOHAN

After modeling as a child, Lindsay Lohan made her acting breakthrough in the 1998 Disney movie The Parent Trap, when she was just 12 years old.

He followed that up with a string of high-profile movie appearances, including Mean Girls, before returning to Disney in 2005 with Herbie: Fully Loaded.

However, his life has been dotted with friction and legal controversies since he was in an alcohol-fueled car accident in 2007, and he’s had a notably sour relationship with his father that may have contributed to his turmoil.

The low points include the party girl’s subsequent one-hour jail stint for possession of cocaine and driving under the influence, and having an alcohol-monitoring device placed on her as a condition of her bail.

In 2010, he got a two-week prison sentence for failing to attend weekly court-ordered alcohol education classes, and eventually ended up in rehab after being released from jail.

DEMI LOVATO

Demi Lovato first appeared on screen in Barney & Friends alongside Selena Gomez from 2002 to 2004. However, they gained fame after landing the lead role in the 2008 film Camp Rock.

Lovato later released her debut album Don’t Forget that same year, which peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200.

Success continued when Lovato played the title character on Disney’s sitcom Sonny with a Chance in 2009. However, her stint on the show ended when Lovato underwent treatment for personal issues in late 2010.

Lovato has long suffered from bulimia nervosa, self-harmed and admitted to using cocaine several times. The singer suffered a near-fatal episode in 2018 before returning to a “California Sober” lifestyle of drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

Lovato, 29, quietly completed a third season in addiction rehab at a facility in Utah.

They have since returned home to Los Angeles and are “doing fine,” a source revealed to PageSix.

They denounced the “California Sober” lifestyle in December, sharing on Instagram that “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

JAKE LLOYD

Jake Lloyd was just 10 years old when he played a young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, alongside Natalie Portman and Ewan McGregor.

With so much anticipation for the movie’s release, Jake was doing up to 60 interviews a day, and all the attention resulted in him being bullied at school.

Jake, who had previously appeared on Jingle All The Way, said, “My whole school life was really hell.”

He only made a couple more films: one was left unreleased and a documentary about Tibetan refugees.

He said: “I’ve learned to hate when cameras point at me.”

Jake was jailed in 2015 after leading police on a high-speed chase in South Carolina, USA. Shortly after, he was transferred to a psychiatric unit.

According to entertainment site TMZ, his mother, Lisa, filed a police report three months before the car chase, claiming that Jake had “stomped on her three or four times,” but did not press charges.

In 2020, the family released a statement to say that Jake had moved closer to home and had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

DIAMOND DUST

Dustin Diamond made a name for himself playing Crazy Screech on the television series Saved by the Bell, beginning in his first incarnation as Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1988, until 2000, with Saved by the Bell: The New Class, when he played the main role. assistant principal of the school.

He subsequently toured with his own sitcom and appeared on game shows such as The Weakest Link and Celebrity Boxing 2.

But in 2001, he went bankrupt and sold T-shirts emblazoned with “I paid $15 to save Screeech’s house,” which had an extra ‘e’ in the name to avoid copyright.

In 2006, he released a sex tape, Screeched: Saved by the Smell, but later admitted on The Oprah Winfrey Show that he wasn’t in it, but was a stunt double.

He was arrested in Wisconsin, USA, for possession of a knife, which he allegedly drew during a bar fight in which a man was stabbed.

He served three months in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and disturbing public order.

He died of lung cancer last February, at the age of 44.

