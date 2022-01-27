Checo Pérez, celebrated for his 32nd birthday by Verstappen and Horner

Midtime Editorial

Sergio Perez is living a very special day this Wednesday and in Red Bull Racing they know. Thus, Christian Horner Y Max Verstappen headed the Mexican pilot’s birthday celebration, at the team’s facilities, where they are working towards the 2022 season.

Czech is celebrating his 32nd birthday, so both characters did not miss the date, so in a video posted on the social networks of Red Bull, you can see how they receive the Guadalajaran in a dining room with a cake and where they sing the classic ‘Happy Birthday’.

The good atmosphere and friendship is immediately noticeable, because Verstappe did not hesitate to start joke with Checo about his agewhile congratulating him on his birthday.

The Mexican pilot lives a great moment in the Formula 1, because he lives his second year with Red Bull, where last season was key for his partner Max Verstappen be proclaimed world champion; further, Pérez, sum 15 podiums throughout the 11 campaigns leading in the Great Circus.

His dad also congratulated him

Antonio Perez Garibay, father of Czech Perez, did not miss such a special date, so through their social networks published some photographs of him next to his son to congratulate him on his 32nd birthday.