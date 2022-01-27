Celebrities and mental health: business or visibility?

One of the most striking examples on the subject is the case of the the prince harry and meghan Markle, who since stepping back from the front line of the royal family, have started giving a powerful speech about the importance of mental health and how it can affect even the royals themselves. The project inspired by Princess Diana, which apparently seemed like a disinterested hobby of the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “Chief Impact Officer”, the initiative that focuses on providing therapy and coaching services to people with the help of companies such as WarnerMedia or the AT&T It is currently valued at one hundred billion dollars.

But the royal couple not only has a single ambitious project, since the couple also has a series of programs on the subject with Oprah Winfrey for AppleTV, besides of course the deal of a millionaire contract with Penguin Random House on a book that talks about the same subject.

Another example that has given a bit to talk about is the case of Justin Bieber, who created a YouTube channel to talk about mental health, but some fans do not know if his intention is completely disinterested or if it is an ambitious business regarding the views on the famous platform.

Demi Lovato is out of rehab, so fans are worried. Instagram Demi Lovato

In the musical world one could also talk about the case of Demi lovato, who after suffering a strong overdose that almost cost him his life, released a successful (and very profitable) documentary called ‘Dancing with the demons’.

The debate about celebrities and their initiatives in favor of mental health have become real topics of controversy, in publications such as The Nation, where they talk about how “Devoting yourself to mental health is the latest hit of celebrities”, and is that it is quite striking that most of these celebrities have a life of wealth beyond their expectations, higher than reality, that is, they have more money than they can spend and that really contrasts with the message of humility they intend to reflect.