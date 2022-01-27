Casey Affleck, 46, and his girlfriend Caylee Cowan, 23, share an open-mouthed kiss

ads

Casey Affleck and his girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, celebrated a year of knowing each other on Wednesday, with plenty of PDA.

“A year ago we met. A few months ago, I got smart. Thank God it wasn’t too late,” Affleck, 46, began a lengthy dedication to the actress, 23, on her Instagram account alongside a photo of himself smelling her hair in a kitchen.

“On our first date, you carried firewood, lit a fire and looked at me with lowered eyelids, so hard that I had to kneel for a minute,” he continued.

“Tonight to celebrate knowing each other for a year we go down to the local bakery here in Budapestsshtt [sic] and baked twelve loaves. All I could smell was you.

The “Light of My Life” director acknowledged the couple’s “ups and downs this year” and claimed their love for Cowan has only grown stronger.

“My girl, you make me a better man every day,” he wrote. “You could push me and you could drag me and you could carry me, but instead you just walk with me and talk to me and make me laugh. You are a deep and tender woman with more geem girlfriends than anyone I have ever met.

“I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but I’m determined to work it out and keep doing it forever,” Affleck concluded. “As long as it beats, you have a place in my heart. I hope you stay that long. Love you. Casey.

At 23, Cowan is half Affleck’s age. Instagram/Casey Affleck

Cowan also poured her heart out on Instagram in honor of her year of happiness, posting a black-and-white photo of her and Affleck in matching white shirts, as well as a photo of them sharing an open-mouthed kiss.

“Today, January 26, is the day we met. The universe conspired to bring us together when we needed each other the most,” her caption began.

“Caleb Casey Affleck, you are the other half of my heart. You are such a wonderful and loving boyfriend,” he continued. “You are a genius who beats everyone at chess (except your youngest son). you are genuine. You say what you mean and you mean what you say. You are generous with your time. You are kind and forgiving to yourself and others. You are the greatest gift.”

The “Sunrise in Heaven” star echoed that “difficulties make the heart stronger” in their relationship.

“You make me feel safe in this world,” she added. “The refuge of your embrace helps me to overcome the most difficult days. In Vietnam, it is said that the nickname for one’s life partner is ‘my home’ and that is what you have become for me. A house. Caleb Casey Affleck I love you! Catherine Caylee Cowan”.

The couple went Instagram official in November, days after Page Six posted the first photos of them kissing in Los Angeles.

Affleck was previously married to actress Summer Phoenix from 2006 to 2017. They divorced after the #MeToo movement saw a resurgence of 2010 sexual harassment allegations against the actor; he denied wrongdoing and settled two lawsuits out of court.