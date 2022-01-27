Carolyn Bessette, Instagram’s Favorite Fashion Icon

We live in a time when style icons are built in a chain in that factory of trends and imposed references that is the universe of social networks, capable of opening the doors of the closets of millions of people around the world. Therein lies the difficulty of talking about fashion trends today, since these happen at such a hectic pace that sometimes, what emerge are micro-trends destined to be forgotten at the stroke of a ‘like’. That is why talking about a style icon whose aesthetic is capable of remaining intact over the decades is a completely different operation, and few figures manage to stay on that throne.

Carolyn Bessette’s minimalism triumphs despite the passing of the years Lawrence SchwartzwaldGetty Images

It is no coincidence that two of the women whose aesthetics continue to be remembered years after their deaths were already adored in their time for their character, their looks and their private lives, although that adjective is too small to talk about the way in which that his intimacy highlighted by his remarkable leaks. We are talking about Carolyn Bessette and Diana of Wales, who share an unfortunate end that was responsible for elevating them not only as style icons, but as legends of pop culture whose legacy remains a mine to explore. Lady Di’s life continues to be explored on television and in the movies, making us wonder how far we can stretch this yellowish-tinged royal gum.

The Rouje campaign traces the style of the couple Rouge Paris

Meanwhile, the life of John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette is going to be brought to television by Ryan Murphy with ‘American Love Story’, and awaiting their arrival, Red Paristhe mark of Jeanne Ladieshas created a campaign inspired not only by some of the couple’s most iconic looks, but also by the photographs taken by the paparazzi and that in an era without social networks, were the only possible way to capture a specific aesthetic. “This look is inspired by the iconic image of Carolyn Bessette and JFK Jr. walking down St Varick Street in New York on October 23, 1996.”writes the signature next to one of the images of the campaign, one more sign that the brand not only seeks to freeze its aesthetics, but a specific moment in the popular imagination.

The iconic couple is still fashionable in aesthetic matters New York Daily News ArchiveGetty Images

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The pre-Instagram world



We are talking about an era in which Instagram was not in charge of capturing the looks of the moment, so the streets were erected as the true catwalks prior to the fury of street style, the one that soon ended up abandoning naturalness and spontaneity to lean towards the post-produced artifice destined to be captured. However, the genuine style of John F. Kennedy Jr, with that skater aesthetic adapted to the office universe, and Carolyn’s ladylike and minimalist trail, oblivious to shrillness, were the most genuine reflection of an impeccable style. “Our studio is always inspired by the style icons of all decades. Our favorite reference this winter? Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s impeccable nineties minimalism and her exquisite taste for neutral colors, which offered the perfect balance between chic and casual ”explains the brand about its new campaign.

The Rouge Paris campaign Rouge Paris

Another reason why these images continue to work is that they capture a couple made up of two characters with opposite aesthetics that, however, becomes a synergy of style. Carolyn’s impeccable Calvin Klein and Narciso Rodriguez looks, paired with her Hermès Birkin, might not match her partner’s baseball caps and baggy pants, but for some inexplicable reason (and therein lies the spell of your tandem), they work perfectly. Taking into account that we are in a period in which opposite couples are a trend, Carolyn and JFK could be the timeless version of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, but stripped of the stress of the networks, the need to always resort to the novelties of the fashion industry and the self-consciousness that prevails today.The difference between Kim and Pete or Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker versus Bessette and Kennedy Jr is that while the former build their image for the networks, the latter lived in a pre-Instagram world in which their images were reproduced by the media. Today, however, we have to worry about giving our image the nuances that we want others to capture and admire in the digital world.

Carolyn Bessette’s style is still appreciated today Evan AgostiniGetty Images

The triumph of minimalism

Another key to Carolyn’s magnetism is precisely knowing how to build her own uniform. A lover of monocolor, headbands, pristine skirts and oval sunglasses, her looks were relaxing in the midst of aesthetic grunge fury. That is precisely what is now being achieved by those who try to capture her legacy in her fashion: a break from relentless trends. His wardrobe was, is and will be the ‘Keep calm and breathe’ of fashion. “We are saturated with so much information and exaggerated fashions that sometimes we forget that simple and elegant can also be ‘cool’. These images are proof of that.explains Inés Ybarra, the photographer, creative director and ‘influencer’.

Rouge’s campaign Red

There are those who believe that tracing the images and looks of the couple is, more than a tribute, a sign of imaginative poverty and proof of unforgivable laziness, although the truth is that it is not the first time that the world of fashion pays homage not only to some looks, but to some iconic photographs taken by the paparazzi, turning a tribute into a fashion editorial, as ‘Vogue Paris’ did in a photo session in which Hailey Bieber reproduced the iconic images of Lady Di clad in her biker leggings.

What has Bessette’s style to remain relevant today? We asked Inés Ybarra, who is part of the stylish ‘squad’ of ‘Mango girls’ and whose aesthetic is one of the most applauded by experts in the world of trends, where Carolyn’s charm lies. “His style is simple and classic. In it, the only thing that matters is that the pattern adapts well to your body. She dominates the less is more of all life and that very few people know how to do “, Explain. There are countless Instagram accounts that pay tribute to Carolyn’s style, but even in those that pay homage to the nostalgia of the 90s, Bessette’s photographs stand out. While Jennifer Aniston’s hairstyle or drawings of the decade evoke nostalgia, any photo of Carolyn is completely timeless, as if she has managed to capture a moment to make it her own.

kings of style New York Daily News ArchiveGetty Images

Carolyn Bessette continues to win over fashionistas on social media precisely for having achieved the impossible: being different and unique by wearing exactly the same clothes that most of us have in our closets. As in ‘Sex and the City’ Carrie Bradshaw spoke of the “zsa zsa zsu” necessary for a relationship to fill you up and move you, Carolyn had that “zsa zsa zsu” in terms of style.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io