Carla Quevedo: the challenge of composing a villain, the emotion for her first novel and the gastronomic undertaking that brought her out of confinement

From a young promise to playing high-impact roles with a unique magnetism that is renewed with each performance. Carla Quevedo had his debut at the age of 19 in the Oscar-winning The Secret in Their Eyes, He was the protagonist of international successes such as Show Me a Hero and local fictions like Teacher or Monsoonand today premiered in genre cinema as part of the psychological thriller Echoes of a crimepresent in theaters and soon available on HBO Max.

The film marks the return to directing by Cristian Bernard, who left his mark on Argentine experimental cinema with the iconic 76 89 03, and brings together a cast made up of Diego Peretti, Julieta Cardinali, Diego Cremonesi and Carola Reyna. “ It is one of those suspense thrillers that have you on the edge of your chair and, when you think you understood everything, it takes a turn again ”, says Quevedo.

Echoes of a crime centers on the figure of a best-selling writer (Peretti) who tries to finish his latest novel in a house in the woods with his family. On a stormy night, Ana appears, the character played by Quevedo, who becomes a threat to the protagonist, harassed by his obsessions. “To build Ana I blindfolded myself and grabbed Cristian’s (Bernard’s) hand. I let myself be blindly led. I listened to him a lot, looked at the references he gave me and let loose. As a result of the genre, I was able to explore a different register, outside of pure realism, and that was very interesting and I had a lot of fun,” the 33-year-old interpreter says about the process.

The production was one of the first made in a pandemic in Argentina, with daily tests and a set that required constant rain, in the cold months. The emotion of then for the return to the ring was overflowing. “ I remember the first rehearsal: we didn’t see each other’s faces, we were all wearing masks thinking: ‘what are we doing’, but there was something very nice on a human level before the feeling of relief and gratitude for being able to work again ”, he tells THE NATION.

-How was the experience with Cristian Bernard and the rest of the cast?

-Incredible. A luxury. They are actors and a director whom I admire and from whom I learned a great deal. He hadn’t worked with any of them before, except for Diego Cremonesi (his co-star in the story, with whom he shared the set of Monsoon) and that worked in our favour. There was an already established trust in each other that was essential when building our characters, who could have been two stereotypical villains, but with Diego and Cristian we set ourselves the challenge of making them “people”.

The actress plays Ana in the film directed by Cristian Bernard

-How much have you changed and what has acting taught you since that debut in The Secret in Their Eyes to this character in Echoes of a crime?

-What I learned is incalculable, incomprehensible. It has been a very long journey. I understand that I am still young but it is already almost half of my life that I have been working and in each project I learn a lot. It’s what I like most about doing this . If I was always repeating the same thing, I would stop doing it, because I am a very restless person. I like to feel like I’m always taking on challenges. Without going any further, I am about to get my driver’s license, something I swore I would never do in my life, because I am very afraid of cars and I never liked them or felt the need, but I am filming a series where I required and I loved taking on the challenge of doing it.

In the career of the actress, who lived a large part of her life in New York and Los Angeles, experiences coexist as a second job with Juan José Campanella in the play Lezama Parkhis participation in the film 20,000 kisses by Sebastián De Caro and forays into American cinema in films such as Youth in Oregondirected by Joel David Moore, or how to be singlestarring Rebel Wilson and Dakota Johnson.

Did you ever think of directing?

-I do not rule. I think I still don’t have the technical knowledge to do it, but I’m very interested in directing actors. In fact, when I lived in Los Angeles, I wouldn’t say I worked like that, because I never got paid, but I was the person all my friends went to for help with castings. It gives me great satisfaction to help another to reach a point of greater emotional connection. I am an empathetic person in general, I like to carry feelings in my arms and I am very sensitive to falsehood and lies, I detect them very quickly, so I like to use these tools to help other actors reach a deeper point in a performance . That is why at some point I would like to explore that path.

-What new projects are you working on?

I am very excited about what is to come. I’m filming a series that’s going to come out this year, and it premieres in March Iosi, the repentant spy, a series for Amazon Prime (about an intelligence agent and attacks on the Jewish community, directed by Daniel Burman), which I love and really enjoyed doing. And I am with other personal projects that are not necessarily linked to me as an actress, as a person who represents other people’s stories, but that have me very committed.

Carla Quevedo signs presale copies of her first novel, entitled How I fell in love with Nicolas Cage

-In 2019 you published your first book of poetry, I got into a screaming fight with the spa manager (Editorial Trópico), and these days your first novel arrives in bookstores, How I fell in love with Nicolas Cage (Penguin Random House). What can you say about the book?

-It is a fiction that has several points in common with the life of the author. It is a novel about the obsession of being loved, about that desperate need to be loved by another person, as if the validation that another gives us finally made us exist. The story is about an Argentine actress, almost famous, who goes to live in New York, who works as a waitress, doing castings and trying to be in big productions in which she never ends up fitting in because she doesn’t fit the stereotype of what she is. a Latina for American industry. And one night, at a party, she meets a famous musician and falls in love with him, and, where she could start a wonderful Hollywood love story, she starts a story of many misunderstandings. In this process, the protagonist is going to unravel what falling in love is and what romantic love is as it was sold to her in movies and songs, while trying to keep her mental health afloat .

What place does writing occupy in your life?

-I like to say that I work as an actress and the rest of the time I spend writing and reading. Writing occupies a very large place in my life. It is something that I have done since I was very young and it is a place of great tranquility and security for me, which is much closer to who I am than other aspects of my life. It is something that I feel very own.

What is the title of the novel based on? Did you ever tell that you got to know Natalie Portman and that the experience was disappointing. Would you like to meet Nicolas Cage or is it pure literature?

-Of course I would like to meet Nicolas Cage, but, in reality, in the novel he comes to fulfill the function of any actor, representing another person. In the story he is a famous musician, the male lead.

the actor of goodbye to vegas It was the image of one of the first memes and there was a website that used it as a wild card: Nicolas Cage could be anyone, Quevedo explained years ago when giving an account of the reasons why he decided to tattoo the name of the star. Along with this record in her skin, the actress boasts of others, such as the Falkland Islands that she baptized with the names of Diego Maradona’s daughters or that of a quarter of ice cream.

In his case, humor is a hallmark of the house, as well as a love of cooking. In a pandemic, the interpreter was able to shape another of her concerns: gastronomy. In the Villa Crespo neighborhood, in 2020 she opened CANCHA, a place with tables on the sidewalk, made with beverage crates, and signature pizzas that some already rank among the best in Buenos Aires. They are based on sourdough and contain innovative ingredients.

There is a team: Wilson, Mauro Duek, Pablo Marotta and actress Carla Quevedo, founders of Cancha Pizza, in Villa Crespo. Rodrigo Ruiz Ciancia

-What about Carla Quevedo in this gastronomic proposal?

-CANCHA is a small project that we started with three friends, in which we did everything ourselves and that has a lot of me because it was the first place I went after almost nine months of total isolation. I began to go out into the street with great difficulty at that time, because I was very afraid, to go to CANCHA: to paint the premises, to put the tiles in the kitchen, to plaster the walls, to hang the shelves, to design it. And the menu was also something that we all thought about, always looking for it to be a place where we ourselves would enjoy eating and hanging out. And that’s what it is.

-You also like decoration.

-Yes, I am a restless girl (laughs). Living in Los Angeles I even worked as an interior decorator and did a couple of projects there. It’s funny, because when I was little my mother always complained that she was very restless. I always wanted one thing and another: I started skating, then I wanted to do painting, then dance, basketball, swimming. I always had curiosities and I think that today that is still the case. It’s part of who I am.