Cardi B wins millionaire lawsuit for defamation against a blogger

Rapper Cardi B will receive nearly $4 million after winning a defamation lawsuit in the United States against a blogger who called her a “prostitute” and said she had herpes and used cocaine.

In 2019, the 29-year-old singer, born Belcalis Almanzar, had sued YouTuber Tasha K for posting “rumors” and “degrading” statements in twenty videos, according to the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Georgia. .

Cardi B will receive about 2.75 million dollars –for damages and medical expenses– and another 1.3 million for attorneys’ fees.according to court documents filed Monday and Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Cardi B Named Playboy’s New Creative Director

The YouTuber, born Latasha Kebe, claimed that the rapper had oral herpes and that her children would be born with intellectual disabilities, claims that earned her millions of views on YouTube.

According to the lawsuit, they caused Cardi B “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress.”

Born in the Bronx, New York, Cardi B is known for hits like “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and “Money.”

AFP INFORMATION