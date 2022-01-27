Cardi B wins defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K

Cardi B Announces She’s Joining Playboy 1:02

(CNN) — Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B won a lawsuit Monday against YouTuber Tasha K for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, receiving seven-figure dollar damages.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, was attacked by Latasha Transrina Kebe, who goes by Tasha K, in a “malicious” campaign to “damage and destroy” her reputation among her followers, according to a lawsuit filed in 2019 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

“Kebe published multiple false and defamatory statements about the plaintiff, including that the plaintiff was a prostitute, that the plaintiff used cocaine, that the plaintiff had and still has herpes,” said the lawsuit, which was filed against Tasha K and Kebe Studios LLC. .

“By making and publishing the harassing statements and video campaign, including the defamatory videos, the defendants intended to cause plaintiff emotional distress,” the lawsuit states, also claiming that Cardi B “suffered severe humiliation” and “mental anguish”.

A jury on Monday awarded Cardi B $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1 million in general damages, including pain and suffering or reputational damage, and $1,338,753.47 in litigation expenses, according to court documents. . She also received $250,000 in medical expenses, but both parties agreed to reduce it to $25,000.

Cardi B thanked the jury in a statement, saying, “These last two years have been difficult for me and constantly reliving it. Very difficult for me.”

“Thank you to the jurors, you know. The jurors took some time off from their regular lives…and made a very fair and correct decision,” the rapper said in a statement to the media that was released by TMZ.

CNN has reached out to Tasha K and her attorneys for a statement.

On Monday afternoon, Tasha K said On twitter: “My husband, the lawyer and I fought very hard,” adding, “It will only get better from here.”