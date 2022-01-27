Cardi B returns from the hand of Reebok and launches a collection so that mothers and daughters have the same sneakers

Rapper Cardi B has taken a liking to this collaboration with Reebok. This time she does not do it alone, but accompanied by her daughter Kulture to launch a capsule collection of mother and daughter. The result are two pairs of trainers in adult and child sizes to go perfectly combined even on days sporty.





Cardi B and Reebok have opted for the Club C silhouette for this international launch. The famous has redesigned these sneakers in two colors: rose gold and aqua green, tinting in total look up to the sole of the sneakers. Both come in large and small sizes to “celebrate the artist’s unconditional love for her daughter,” they say from the brand.





– Gold Club C sneakers: for women (110 euros) and girls (75 euros).

Gold Club C sneakers for women





Gold Club C sneakers for girls

The chosen palette will be monochrome, but minimalist has nothing at all. Especially with the look outfit that Cardi B has chosen for the campaign, where the space mini dress matches that gold quilted jacket. Both only surprised in protagonism by that hair full of volume and shine that acquires architectural proportions.





– Club C sneakers in aqua green: for women (110 euros) and for girls (75 euros).

Club C sneakers in aqua green for women





Club C sneakers in aqua green for girls

To promote this limited collection, Cardi B has released a video where she gives tips and advice on motherhood based on her own experiences. With this collaboration Reebok jumps into the pool of mother and daughter lines, following in the footsteps of firms such as H&M or &Other Stories that are already doing it and have made it a trend.

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.

Photos | Reebok.