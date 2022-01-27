Cardi B looks for Meghan Markle through Twitter

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzarbetter known by her stage name as Cardi-B, achieved international recognition by starring in the sixth season of the reality show “Love & Hip Hop: New York”. Then, after releasing two mixtapes, he caught the attention of Atlantic Records executives and made his debut as a singer with the single “Bodak Yellow”, which was a success, reaching number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. , making Cardi B the second rapper in history to get it as a solo artist.

From that moment on, Cardi B’s rise to international fame has not stopped, but with her, so have detractors, such as the youtuber known as “Tasha K”who, last Monday, won a lawsuit for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

(Cardi B/Instagram)

According to the information, Latasha Transrina Kebebetter known as “Tasha K”, began a malicious campaign to damage Cardi B’s image and reputation among her followers, for which, in 2019, the famous singer filed a lawsuit in the Federal District Court for the Northern District of Georgia .

“Kebe published multiple false and defamatory statements about the plaintiff, including that the plaintiff was a prostitute, that the plaintiff used cocaine, that the plaintiff had and still has herpes,” the lawsuit documents filed by Cardi B and It adds: “By making and publishing the defamatory statements and video campaign, the defendants intended to cause plaintiff emotional distress.”

(Cardi B tweet / Twitter)

With the ruling in favor of Cardi B, “Tasha K”, will have to pay the amount of 1.5 million dollars for punitive damages, another million dollars for damage to reputation, 1.3 million dollars in litigation expenses and 25 thousand dollars for medical expenses, despite the fact that the judge determined that they were 250 thousand dollars, but both parties determined to reduce it to ten percent. So, in total, Cardi B will receive 3 million 863 thousand 753 dollars, that is, just over 77 million pesos.

“These last two years have been difficult for me and constantly reliving it. Very difficult for me. Thanks to the members of the jury, you know. The members of the jury took time off from their regular lives… and made a very fair and correct decision,” the rapper said in a statement after learning of the decision.

(Omid Scobie tweet / Twitter)

However, what most caught the attention of the judicial triumph of Cardi-B, is that, on the morning of this Wednesday, January 26, he wrote on his Twitter account: “I need a talk with Meghan Markle”, which was interpreted by many as the beginning of an alliance between these two international celebrities to unite forces against racism and digital attacks. Even Omid Scobie, author of the book “Finding Freedom”, the biography of Meghan Markle, spoke on said social network by citing the tweet with the emoticon of expectant eyes.