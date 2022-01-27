Los Mochis, Sinaloa. A injured person and thousands of pesos in material damage It was the balance left by a spectacular carambola that occurred this Saturday night right at the entrance to the La Herradura residential complex in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

The participating units are a Chevrolet sedan, a Ford Focus and a Nissan Versa. According to the information obtained on the site, the Ford was traveling on the lanes from south to north of Antonio Rosales Boulevard and upon reaching the turnaround that is right in front of the entrance to La Herradura, one of the tires presumably climbed the center ridge.

This caused the person driving the vehicle to lose control and enter the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with the Chevrolet, and subsequently the Versa was hit from behind.

Carambola leaves an injured person in Los Mochis, Sinaloa | Photo: Discussion

paramedics of the Municipal Medical Emergency Services of Ahome (Summa)they checked a female who suffered blows, but fortunately she did not need to be transferred to a hospital.

Agents of the Accident Unit of Municipal Transit They managed to control and direct the intense traffic that was in the place at that time to avoid another mishap.