Capitalism and patriarchy destroy women: Lady Gaga

Several years ago, Lady Gaga became one of the most recognized pop singers and in 2022 she continues with her plans inside and outside the world of music. She recently triumphed before critics with The House of Gucci- 73%, consolidating her career as an actress and preparing for more projects in the future. The composer appeared in the segment “Actors on actors” promoted by Varietyalong with Jake Gyllenhaal, and declared that patriarchy and capitalism are oppressive systems that harm women in every way.

Do not miss: Ridley Scott talks about the dangers of reading positive reviews for filmmakers

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanottabetter known as Lady Gaga, rose to international fame in 2008 with his album “The Fame”, a work that includes hits such as “Just Dance”, “Paparazzi”, “Poker Face” and “LoveGame”. The songs on this album reached the top of the charts and paved the way for Gaga towards a brilliant musical career that would earn him numerous awards. But the dreams of the interpreter also reached the land of Hollywood and a few years after her we saw her take her career as an actress very seriously in the largest film industry on the planet.

In 2018, Lady Gaga stars in A Star Is Born – 92% with Bradley Cooper, a film that gave her critical acclaim and some of the most coveted awards in the business such as the Best Actress award from Film Critics; In the same category, she was nominated for an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and an Actors Guild Award. In 2021, she starred in La Casa Gucci and her interpretation generated good comments; Now that she’s an established Hollywood star, Variety invites her to be part of “Actors on Actors” and makes the following statements to Gyllenhaal:

We invite you to read: Lady Gaga reveals if she would participate in a superhero movie

Patriarchy and capitalism destroy women all the time. It ruins us in a way that I think people don’t always see. And I think we hid it pretty well. There are tools: fashion, hair, makeup, all kinds of things that have been invented to hide our pain.

In The House of Gucci, Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian who was married to the heir to the Gucci brand for a few years. Given the anger generated by the abandonment of her husband and her impotence to feel that she had been replaced by another woman like Lady Gucci, she Reggiani had her ex-partner murdered and was soon found guilty. Gaga was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama at the 2022 Golden Globes, however, she lost to Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos – 69%. We will surely see her compete in the same category for the Oscars, so she will still have another chance to take the glory this awards season.

The singer has not announced new film projects but fans hope that a new impactful role will come for her in the future. Regarding the development and handling of Patrizia’s character, Lady Gaga He offered a bit of the vision he has about her:

My first thought when I read the script was: ‘OK. They want a woman to use her body and manipulation of her to get money from this incredibly rich man.’ And the more I dug, I realized that she really was in love with him. And women are complex creatures, it’s never a single story. There are many stories. I wanted to inject a multifaceted, fractured, broken reality into it. When I think of her as a character, I think of myself taking bits of glass from tons of different women and encapsulating them into a character that I still believe is truly her.

You may also be interested in: Ben Affleck defends The Last Showdown after its box office failure