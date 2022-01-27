Canelo analyzes rivals; Charlo, Bivol or Golovkin

Every time Canelo Álvarez prepares to select his next opponent, the fate of fighters in different weight classes hangs in the balance.

It has not yet been decided with whom and at what weight Canelo will hold his next fight, but sources told ESPN that Álvarez has received two lucrative offers that stand out as his main options.

The Mexican champion has several attractive offers on the table. Getty Images

PBC’s Al Haymon recently extended an offer to Alvarez for a defense of his undisputed super middleweight championship on May 7 against middleweight titleholder Jermall Charlo, according to sources.

The other proposal came from Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing for two fights that would pit Canelo against light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7, according to sources, and the second, the long-awaited trilogy between Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. , on September 17, but this time, at 168 pounds for the four Mexican belts.

ESPN’s number one pound-for-pound fighter prefers to honor his native country and fight the weekend of May 5 and Mexican Independence weekend in September when possible.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

At the moment, Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) has plenty of time to decide which path he wants to follow for those dates. Promotion for most high-profile fights starts in eight weeks, giving Alvarez at least a month to weigh these two options and any other offers that are sure to come his way.

Alvarez, 31, is focused for now on preparations for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament that begins next week.

After that, you’ll have a lot to consider. He has expressed on numerous occasions how much he enjoys being a promotional free agent and the flexibility it gives him. Boxing’s top star signed an 11-fight, $365 million deal with DAZN in 2018, shortly after defeating GGG in a rematch in September.

But after just three fights, Álvarez sued his longtime promoter, Óscar de la Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions, and DAZN. The lawsuit was settled and Canelo obtained his freedom. He remained on DAZN for a fight with Hearn in December 2020 over Callum Smith, which he emerged victorious from, and later a two-fight deal with wins over Avni Yildirim and Billy Joe Saunders.

Following the May 2021 fight with Saunders, Alvarez signed a one-fight deal with PBC to face Caleb Plant in November. Alvarez won the undisputed 168-pound championship with an 11th-round TKO and earned $40 million guaranteed.

2 Related

If he chooses to stay with PBC for his next fight, Canelo will face a big challenge, ESPN’s number one middleweight. The twin brother of unified 154-pound champion Jermell, Jermall would jump eight pounds for the opportunity. He has a wide margin at 160 pounds and seems eager to prove himself in a new category.

Outside of Houston, Charlo, 31 (31-0, 22 KOs), possesses an excellent power jab. He has fought just once each of the last two years, decision wins over Juan Macias Montiel and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) would present an opportunity for Canelo to chase a second title reign at 175 pounds. The 31-year-old native of Russia is a complicated boxer, an expert in controlling the rival with his jab. What he hasn’t done recently is entertain, with two decision wins in 2021, which saw little action.

The biggest prize of all, at least commercially, is a third meeting with Alvarez’s rival, GGG. The pair of future Hall of Famers ended the 2017 middleweight championship bout with a draw before Alvarez earned a majority decision victory a year later in another hard-fought fight.

Both fights produced more than $1 million in pay-per-view buys and more than $20 million in tickets. Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) has expressed his willingness to fight Alvarez for a third time on numerous occasions. Now that he is approaching his 40th birthday, time is running out.

He was scheduled to face Ryota Murata in a middleweight title unification in Japan last month, but COVID restrictions forced the fight to be postponed. The fight is expected to be rescheduled for the spring; GGG, of course, would need to defeat Murata to keep any hope of a fight against Alvarez alive, no matter which path Canelo chooses.

Canelo could always choose something completely different. His trainer and manager, Eddy Reynoso, expressed interest in moving up to cruiserweight for a shot at the WBC title. That belt is on the line this weekend when Ilunga Makabu defends against Thabiso Mchunu.

Meanwhile, the boxing schedule is suspended in many divisions as fighters wait and see who wins the Canelo Alvarez draw.