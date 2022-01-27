camila hair trends

Camila Hair is a singer from 24 years who, like us, loves fashion. Her style makes her stand out among many celebrities and something that we greatly appreciate is that she shares many of her secrets with us when choosing the best clothes to wear.

Camila Cabello is moderately active on social networks, and some of her appearances, she takes advantage of to share images of her smart outfits.

The fashion trends of this year that is taking place have as their main characteristic, comfort, neatness, elegance and sophistication. Enough to put together a most cosmopolitan outfit.

textures

If there is something that Camila Cabello is clear about, it is that it is necessary to bet on different types of textures to provide a touch that stands out in our look. Taking the risk of wearing totally different clothes than the ones you normally wear will give a jovial touch to your style.

Try with vibrant colors, silk, fur, animal print, etc., just remember that to look elegant, you must combine these pieces with a more sober outfit so as not to fall into excesses.

Jeans are also a basic piece of a stylish wardrobe, since you can combine them with everything. It is best to wear them smooth and, from time to time, with some applications.

Transparencies the coolest touch for your outfit. If you want your outfit to look more spectacular, then you should bet on garments with transparencies, although not in its entirety. If you do not have any piece of this type, you can complement a dress with a blouse or shirt with a super original print.

Also read: Trends for curly hair cuts

Pearl pieces and accessories are other must-haves for an elegant and cute style.

Of course in necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings; but it should also be noted that another of the strong and elegant fashion trends in 2022 will be pearls attached to dresses, blouses, jackets, t-shirts and all kinds of garments and accessories. The sophistication that pearly details bring to any outfit is really fascinating.

How to complement a good look

jumbo braids

Despite her discreet, conservative and even romantic character, Camila Cabello knows that jumbo braids are an excellent proposal to show off our hair to the fullest and give our look a classic yet sensual touch. And it is that it not only allows you to expose a little skin while showing off the cut of the clothes to the fullest, it is also incredible for dense or long hair because, although they remain collected, they are noticed thanks to their dimension.

Camila Hair

Also read: Tips to make your makeup last longer

Also read: Hide your dark circles with red lipstick

Also read: How to do smoky eye makeup. Step by Step