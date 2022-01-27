Camila Cabello’s “relaxed” look during a walk with her mother

The Cuban artist Camila Cabello was able to enjoy some quality time with her mother, Sinuhe Estrabao, on Wednesday and was captured by the paparazzi, showing herself with a “relaxed” look.

The couple were spotted out for lunch together at a Hollywood restaurant while enjoying some well-deserved time off.

While sitting in the outdoor patio section, the 24-year-old singer and her mom shared some lighthearted moments where they joked around while taking some hilarious selfies.

Although often a fan of more revealing ensembles, Camila – whose given name is Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao – opted to cover up in a casual outfit consisting of a baggy black Stella McCartney T-shirt that said “Waste of Space” on the front. .

He paired the shirt with baggy light blue jeans that flared from the knees down, while also donning a pair of black loafers.

The Don’t Go Yet star had her raven hair parted down the middle and reaching down her back.

Her mother also went for a casual look, wearing a dark blue suit and styling her light brown locks into a loose bun.

At one point, while her mother had a glass of wine, Camila could be seen storming the camera for a twosome selfie.

She even flipped her hair to the left side and pursed her lips on one occasion while taking the photo.

After enjoying some food and drinks, the couple got up and headed for the exit doors, drawing the attention of some patrons and admirers who gawked at the Cuban-born star as she made her way back out onto the street.

It turned out that Cabello was recording a selfie video, while wearing a black blazer, which she posted on her Instagram page.

The Never Be The Same singer, a former member of girl group Fifth Harmony, is set to release her third studio album, Familia, in 2022, though an exact date has yet to be revealed.

In promotion of the album, he has already released the first single, Don’t Go Yet.

Her Latin-influenced debut solo album, Camila (2018), reached number one on the US Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Its follow-up, Romance (2019), peaked at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Cabello has been flying solo since announcing her split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes in November 2021.