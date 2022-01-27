Camila Cabello’s musical return is very close | Music

Good news for fans of Camila Hair! The artist is back and she will do it with the single Don’t Go Yet, as reported by the American medium HITS Daily Double. The song would be out on July 23 and will have Latin touches.

It would be Camila’s first single after her second solo studio album, Romance, whose tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. Despite this, the young woman has not stopped working in recent months.

The last song we heard from the artist was a Christmas carol she released with her partner, the Canadian Shawn Mendes, The Christmas Song. In addition, this same month of September we will be able to see the debut of Camila as the protagonist of a movie. And it is that his adaptation of Cinderella, a musical with pop songs, will be released on Amazon at the beginning of the course. It’s a shame that it couldn’t be in theaters, as it was originally planned, but surely the film brings us more than one smile.

Although at the moment Camila has not confirmed the launch, everything indicates that the artist is about to start a new musical stage.

This same Wednesday, July 14, Camila has shared with her followers and followers a publication with several photos. In the first we see a part of Camila’s face: her cheek specifically full of pink blush. In the second, a palette of shadows full of color. In the third, a kind of colorful album with some lyrics. And in the fourth, Camila with a blue eyeshadow.

What has caught the attention of his followers is the message in Spanish that has accompanied the photos: “Ready?” Without a doubt, it seems that Camila is about to kick off a new stage.