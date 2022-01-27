Camila Cabello’s followers about her party with friends at karaoke: “I love you drunk Camila ❤️” | Big Bang

After a breakup, life goes on and it seems Camila Hair it is clear. We have seen her partying at karaoke with her friends. Nightclub and sunglasses on, that says it all.

The fact is that the singer, now that she is not with Shawn Mendez, it seems that she has taken refuge in her friends with whom she has gone out to have fun. Together they sing, and not very well, it must be said, It’s All Coming Back to Me Now from celine dion. But of course, who is going to sing well at karaoke?

The fact is that her followers seem delighted to see her so happy. Some even claim that she looks better now than when she had a partner. They are glad that he chose to have fun instead of staying home crying. And more than one dreams of one day partying with Camila in that roll.

with one more glass

And of course, seeing the joy raised to the tenth power that we see in her video, more than one has assumed that Camila had drunk a little more than necessary. In fact, we see her with a cocktail in hand that many do not doubt that it is with alcohol.

Of course, far from criticizing her, many have applauded her attitude and have even expressed some envy.

It doesn’t happen to them that ✨camila taken✨

I NEVER THOUGHT I NEEDED A VIDEO OF YOU A LITTLE DRUNK AND SINGING LMAO

MILA DRUNK IS SO HOT 🔥🔥🔥🔥

My fantasy?, go to a fart with Camila

Camila with a glass full of alcohol in her hand is my new religion 😂

It looks like the peda was good 😅👌

single Camila drunk no hassle YUP here for that 👏👏👏

I love you Camila drunk ❤️

Nothing to do with the photos that she published a few days ago in which we could see her lying in bed with her dogs with little appearance of wanting to do anything.

It is clear that there are moments for everything and she has her moments of relaxation and also of fun. Yes indeed, more than one has asked him, for when new music. We are in fast consumption time and more songs are demanded.