Camila Cabello Works Out Wearing Tight Tie Dye Shorts

Camila Hair has given a surprise to all his fans, because he shared in his stories of Instagram a video in which he appears wearing tight shorts tie dye, while stretching a long yellow rubber band, under the supervision of his trainer Jenna Willis.

After breaking his relationship with the singer Shawn Mendez (with whom she was on good terms) Camila moved away from social networks, sporadically posting images that show her in the snow and living with her pets. But in his most recent post appears very animated in a karaoke bar, interpreting together with some friends the classic of celine dion “It’s all coming back to me now”.

Just a few weeks ago Camila (who is already working on her return to the musical world) went on vacation to the Dominican Republic, and from there she published some photos in which she models a black micro bikini that highlighted her curves. The images garnered more than three million views. likes.

You may also like:

-Shawn Mendes talked about the days of the pandemic with Camila Cabello and the singer’s family

-This is the mansion that Camila Cabello got rid of after finishing with Shawn Mendes