Camila Cabello reveals the most beautiful thing that Shawn Mendes has done for her

Camila Hair gave an interview to the Italian magazine Cioè Max and spoke a little about his relationship with the singer Shawn Mendez. The couple have been in a relationship for two years, in which they have undoubtedly gone through many romantic moments.

When the Cuban singer was asked what was the most beautiful thing that Shawn had done to her in her life, she did not hesitate to answer:

“Surprisingly, she got a tattoo that says ‘little sunflower.’ For me, sunflowers are definitely my favorite flowers,” she said.

Camila Cabello even revealed the pet name she calls him.

I can’t stand nicknames in bad taste. I like the originals – Shawn to me is just Kuko,” she explained.

The 24-year-old singer guarantees that her crush has many qualities.

“He is protective and very sweet, he made me discover a side of love that I did not know. But we also have our ups and downs. When we fight, we get cranky for hours,” she snapped.

Currently, Camila promotes the single “Don’t Go Yet” and prepares for the premiere of the new version of the film “Cinderella”in which she is the protagonist.

Recently, Cabello posted a video on TikTok dancing to her new single, “Don’t Go Yet”. But one detail caught the attention of his fans, he appeared with a ring that seemed to be an engagement ring! Then the rumors started strongly on social media that she was engaged to the 23-year-old Canadian.

However, the rumors did not last long, because last week, the singer was a guest on the television program “The Tonight Show Starring with Jimmy Fallon” and responded to the rumors, where she denied being engaged. For her, the problem is that she doesn’t know which hand the engagement ring goes on, which can cause confusion.

“No, he didn’t ask me to marry him and I’m not engaged,” she blurted out. “I swear, I still don’t know which hand the engagement ring is on, so sometimes I put it on my ring finger. And, I mean, would I like you to enlighten me? Which hand does the engagement ring go on? she asked. “My parents are married and they both lost their rings. And literally my mom doesn’t know either. She could save me from this, but she didn’t, since she doesn’t know.”

The presenter explained that the ring is placed on the left index finger. At the moment, the couple are not thinking of taking their relationship to the next level, however, the lovebirds may think of doing it in the future, since during these 2 years of dating, their relationship has grown stronger day by day.