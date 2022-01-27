Buying the iPhone 12 Mini at the best price is easy in this offer of the 128 GB purple model on Amazon.

The best substitute for the iPhone SE, which brings out the colors of many Android models.

One of the most beautiful iPhone sinks its price more than 50 euros. Now it can be yours iPhone 12 Mini 128 GB for 687 euros in a unique and unrepeatable descent. We are talking about a historical price. The rest of the models do not fall below 700 euros, nor are they expected. Therefore, we have a minimal price for a best selling device. If you don’t know which iPhone to buy this year, we make it easy for you.

The iPhone 12 Mini was the first ‘Mini’ version to appear in the iPhone family. It was about offering the same power and build quality in a much smaller size than its older brothers. This iPhone Mini comes to replace the iPhone SE and its successor, made for smaller hands and people who don’t like such large screens. The official price of this model in purple is 739 euros, and today it can be yours for only 687 euros.

Buy the iPhone 12 Mini (128 GB) for 687 euros (RRP €739 )

We are going to highlight 3 features that make the iPhone 12 Mini the best purchase option at the moment: it is small, your screen is tremendously good and has 5G connectivity. These are data that many people look at on a mobile today when purchasing a new smartphone, and this iPhone 12 Mini offers them to you on a tray and today on sale.

Its size is very comfortable, it feels very good in the hand. It only has 7.4mm thick and 135 grams of weight. This is due to its small 5.4-inch OLED screen that offers a very high resolution for this size (2,340 x 1,080 px). At 447 dpi it is one of the screens with higher density of pixels per inch. His contract goes up to 2,000,000 to 1, he has technology HDR and True Tone, with a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits.

Its new processor, the same one that mounts the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, is the Apple A14 Bionic, is a hexa core built in 5nm with a clock speed of 3.1 GHz and accompanied by a 4-core graphics chip owned by Apple. This power would not be enough without the 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory internal mounting this model on offer.

If you like taking photos, you’ll be glad to know that he rides a dual rear camera 12 MP, signed by Sony, with wide angle, has optical stabilization and is capable of record in 4K and in slow motion at 240 fps. Its selfie camera is also 12 MP, it has night mode, recording also in 4K and slow motion at 120 fps. One pass for this price and that fits in any pocket and palm of the hand.

