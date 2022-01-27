Britney Spears’ vacation in Hawaii, Rita Ora’s training day: celebrities in one click

Dream vacations. Britney Spears chose the beaches of Hawaii to enjoy a few days off with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The singer was photographed while sunbathing on the balcony of the exclusive hotel where she is staying (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Rita Ora took trained in a private gym in Sydney, Australia. For this, she wore a sports set of leggings and a blue top. In addition, he loaded bags with his clothes to change and continue with his day.

Paris Hilton went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in New York and set a trend with her look: she wore a spectacular fluorescent green dress with glitter and long sleeves. In addition, he carried his pet in his arms

It did not go unnoticed. Pharrell Williams attended a major fashion show in Paris. To do this, he wore a light blue jean, a violet shirt, a burgundy and pink wool jacket, sunglasses with rhinestones and a yellow cap. In addition, she wore a Chanel bag and an animal print jacket

Workday. Karlie Kloss was photographed when she left a work meeting in New York for which she wore an elegant look: pants and a shirt, a gray coat and a handbag from an exclusive brand

A night full of plans. Rihanna went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in New York and then headed to the ASAP Rocky studio. To do this, she wore an extravagant and colorful look that included a turquoise shirt and orange gloves that she combined with her bag.

New look. Anne Hathaway was photographed on the set of “Eileen”, a dramatic film for which she dyed her hair: she left the dark to be blonde

Shopping day. Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh visited a renowned clothing store in Los Angeles. They were photographed when they left the premises with the bags and went to the car that was waiting for them at the door

Training Day. Natalie Portman went out to play sports on the streets of Los Feliz, California. And he took the opportunity to take his dog out, with whom he ran alongside while leading him on the leash

Irina Shayk walked with her daughter through the streets of New York. Mother and daughter faced the cold by wearing warm jackets and she also added a wool hat, face mask and sunglasses. Meanwhile, they stopped to buy drinks and takeaway food at a popular coffee chain (Photos: The Grosby Group)

