Britney Spears suffers from new disease

Britney Spears / Mexico Agency

Britney Spears has worried her followers with her latest publication on social networks, despite the fact that in the images she is shown wearing a spectacular figure, she left several surprised with her statements.

While the interpreter exposed her tiny yellow bikini and showed off her entire tanned anatomy, the singer’s words drew attention when referring to her state of health.

“I think I have a small virus, the only thing that resembles this feeling is when I was pregnant… it’s nausea, that’s the worst,” the so-called “Princess of Pop” began her message.

Likewise, the interpreter of “Toxic” revealed that during the last month she has not had a good time and her body begins to reflect it, since she has already lost weight as a result of the nausea and vomiting that the disease has generated. “If anyone has this, they are not alone! I have lost 2 kilos and that is a lot for my body…”.

Finally, Britney closed her publication demanding that the paparazzi let her face her illness in peace.

“I wake up and my body is so small, but the media war dogs lurking outside my room put me on the defensive like they always have...so if you’re out of my room trying to get another cheap picture of me… please go fuck yourself and leave me alone!!!! I should be able to run naked if I choose…”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: Britney and her sister Jamie Lynn’s war on social networks.