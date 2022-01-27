Britney Spears furious with her sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears Y Jamie Lynn Spears They are 10 years apart and as children they were very close. The interpreter of “Toxic” took off her career in full adolescence and this opened the doors for her sister small to enter the world of acting, but several years ago the relationship changed completely.

Their parents, James and Lynne, were always very ambitious and wanted their daughters to be famous. The family was living in Mississippi when six-year-old Britney Spears was brought to Atlanta, Georgia, to audition for the new season of “The All New Mickey Mouse Club.”

It was in 1999 when she released the album “Baby One More Time”, a complete success that positioned her as an emerging star throughout the world. The rest is history: Britney Spears today she is an icon of popular culture, she has sold more than 100 million records and is the artist with the most copies sold under the age of 20.

The Spears sisters on the warpath

Britney Spears angry with her sister, Jamie Lynn

In 2008, his father admitted her to a psychiatric hospital for alleged erratic behavior and asked, in court, to be her legal guardian to handle the entire estate. After several years of silence, in 2019 the legal battle of Britney Spears in which accused his family of labor abuse and exploitation.

One of the beneficiaries of this guardianship was jamie lynn, taking advantage of the fact that the money was handled by his father. One of the attitudes that most angered Britney was the silence and the complicity of his sistersince she received large sums of money for doing everything that James told her.

Now, the 30-year-old has released a memoir called “Things I Should Have Said” and the singer has sent her a letter threatening legal action if she doesn’t stop using her image to promote her autobiography. Britney Spears She will not be bullied by her family again and expressed it on social media.

Britney is angry about the lies her sister told

“jamie lynnI congratulate you, baby. You managed to unlock another level of baseness. I’ve never been near you with a knife nor would it have occurred to me to do something like that. So please stop these crazy lies for the Hollywood books. Now and only now do I know that only a piece of trash could say similar things about me.”, expressed the pop artist on Instagram.

And she finished: “You guys treated me like I was nothing, and that’s not even half of what happened. I’m honestly shocked. Dad’s not even in jail! Come on! We were supposed to support each other , but what you’re saying really confuses me”. What message would you send to Britney?

