Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, why did they break up?

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, why did they end their relationship?

They both really shone in the 90s! and also his love, because the media did not stop talking about the couple of the moment Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, but what little was said was the end of their relationship.

The fans loved Britney Spears Y Justin Timberlake and their parents too, because the famous and glamorous couple of the moment attracted attention for preaching consummating their love until marriage, something that made them look very good in front of the elders.

Both were very young and looked in love everywhere, Britney shone alone becoming the Princess of Pop, while he was a member of one of the most famous youth music groups of the moment NSYNC.

However, over time, the relationship deteriorated and although Justin Timberlake would have indicated to his beloved Britney Spears that he would never talk about the end of their relationship and he did, he harmed her by giving clues as to what had happened.

“Cry me a river” is a song by Timberlake that is well remembered by his followers, since the song was a criticism of his relationship with the pop star, in which he spoke of infidelity at the time when they defended abstinence.

Despite trying to be discreet, Justin ended up breaking Britney’s heart by implying in an interview with Barbara Walters on ABC News that the American singer didn’t lead by example when it came to abstinence.

Later, it was the same Britney Spears who spoke on the subject indicating that he had only been with one person, the one he believed was the love of his life and that it had happened after two years of relationship; however, everything would have indicated that she had been wrong and she was not the right person.

Although Britney and Justin stopped talking for a long time, it was the same time that healed what happened and allowed both of them to talk and laugh about what happened today; They have even done it on social networks.

The followers of both were also happy after Justin Timberlake joined the list of celebrities who supported the “Free Britney”, a fact that fortunately for the famous ended up being a reality.

Despite the clues or rumors, the truth is that the singer at no time gave details about what really happened between Britney and him, what he has indicated is that at that time the two were too young and that they were currently very different. those “kids”.