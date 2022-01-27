brilliant and manipulative Karen Blixen

Bille August has always stood out as a director of actors and for the depth with which he manages to reflect the feelings of his characters. In The pactthe filmmaker intends to empathize with the three vertices of the trianglethe sophisticated and tyrannical Karen Blixen (Birthe Neumann), the ambitious poet Thorkild Bjørnvig (Simon Bennebjerg) and his long-suffering wife, Grete (Nanna Skaarup Voss).

The great merit of the film is its capacity for psychological insight and its main flaw is a certain coldness. The ability of cinema to create false realities is curious because when the aspiring writer appears for the first time at Blixen’s house, one feels a certain disappointment at not seeing Meryl Streep appear as if Neumann were not “the real one”. Here we meet a very different Blixen from the feisty and romantic Streep from Memories of Africa. we see a contradictory, manipulative and controlling woman, but also brilliant and generouslover of organizing lavish parties and exercising her role as queen of the Danish cultural scene.

The easy thing would have been to paint Blixen as a villain without nuance. August does not want to judge the writer or draw any moral lessons. Quite the contrary, what interests him most is the ambiguity of the story, based on Bjørnvig’s own memoirs. Blixen tyrannizes the poet and that “pact” in the title is more of a blackmail, but it also opens his eyes to a much richer, more sophisticated and deeper reality that his protégé didn’t even know existed. As is clear in the film, the author of shadows on the grass it devastated the artist’s life but also opened the doors to greatness and his literary quality multiplied by his side. Let everyone draw their own conclusions from it.

