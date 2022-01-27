Brazilian mayor imitates Rocky Balboa to inaugurate an arena

Recreating the legendary training scene Rocky Balboa, the mayor of Santa Luzia, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais (Southeast), runs through the city punching the air, with the famous soundtrack accompanying him to the top of a staircase.

The video, which went viral on the mayor’s Instagram account Christian Xavier, was recorded to promote a fight that he starred in this Wednesday with another politician from Santa Luzia, to inaugurate the public and municipal struggle center “largest in the country“, according to the mayor’s office.

Xavier, from Social Democratic Party (PSD) and former police officer, confronted the president of the municipal chamber, Wander Carvalho Jr., from the same group, since none of his political rivals accepted the challenge.

“The goal is to promote and encourage sport, which keeps people away from drugs and a bad life, and publicize the inauguration of the center,” he told AFP christian, who is used to making inaugurations with sports practices, as he already did on a footvolley court or on a skate park.

Introduced by a presenter in a cowboy hat, the politicians of Santa Luzia exchanged blows in the brand new ring for several minutes, until Carvalho Jr.. he gave up the fight.

“It is a great satisfaction share the ring with a great friend”, assured the mayor Xavier after posing for the photos embraced with his opponent.

Due to the growth of covid-19 infections, on the recommendation of the Health Secretary local, the confrontation took place before a small audience and was broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.

“Sport is health and dignity, and wrestling is a sport like any other,” said the politician in rejection of alleged criticism for encouraging violence with combat.

The Municipal Fight Center, “the largest of its kind in the country”, according to the local government, will offer free activities to promote the sport.

The old shed that was used as a warehouse now has two rings, two octagons, 20 punching bags, climbing ropes, training dummies, among other equipment for the practice of martial arts.

There will be classes muay thai, taekwondo, boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA) and functional gymnastics for an estimated number of 1,000 beneficiaries among the residents of this city of about 218,00 inhabitants.

In December, Simao Peixoto, mayor of the municipality of Borba, in the state Amazon (north), fought in a ring with a former councilman after an alleged verbal confrontation.

After the fight, the mayor’s office explained that it was a “marketing ploy” whose objective was to collect donations of food, contributed by the public to witness the event, to deliver Christmas baskets to those in need.

