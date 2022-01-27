Bradley Cooper confesses: ‘Replacing Leonardo DiCaprio is an example of my insecurity’

Bradley Cooper reflected on being hired for the role in Nightmare Alley that was first offered to Leonardo Dicaprio.

During his recent interview with Mahershala Ali for Actors on Actors from Varietythe actor of A Star is Born He said: “Nightmare Alley was an interesting example of how insecure I am.”

