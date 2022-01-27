Bradley Cooper confesses: ‘Replacing Leonardo DiCaprio is an example of my insecurity’

Bradley Cooper reflected on being hired for the role in Nightmare Alley that was first offered to Leonardo Dicaprio.

During his recent interview with Mahershala Ali for Actors on Actors from Varietythe actor of A Star is Born He said: “Nightmare Alley was an interesting example of how insecure I am.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m still the guy who wants to be in the group,’ because I had no intention of acting on anything other than what I’ve been writing.”Cooper explained.

“Leonardo DiCaprio got into a fight and Guillermo del Toro came to me. I still remember thinking, ‘Oh wow, the guys who don’t hire me, do they want to hire me?’ And then it was like, ‘Of course, I have to do it just because I was never allowed into that group.’ It was insecurity and ego”he added.

“Fortunately, it ended up being an amazing experience. And that was very interesting for me to play a character, Stanton Carlisle “said the 47-year-old actor.

Calisle she is shown as a person who has been traumatized as a child and lacks a parental base or exposure to love.

“In this movie, a lot of things happened that day. I felt like Stanton showed Guillermo and I where this exploration of humanity could lead.”added the American Sniper actor.