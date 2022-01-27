Brad Pitt and Lykke Li would be secretly dating

The alerts have been turned on! Brad Pitt would be secretly dating the singer of Swedish origin Lykke Liwho has several worldwide hits like “I Follow Rivers.”

Pitt, 58, has been seen in close proximity to Lykke, 38, according to the couple’s neighbors, who say they live just a few houses apart.

Brad Pitt recently ended a relationship with the German model Nicole Poturalski, a romance that was very controversial after it was discovered that she was married and that, with her husband, they had permission to interact with other people.

For its part, Li Lykke Timotej Zachrissonas is her full name, had a long-term relationship with Jeff Bhasker, with whom she had little Dion, and according to “Daily Mail”, the singer lives in a house that is part of her ex’s trust.

(Nicole Poturalski and Brad Pitt / Getty Images – EFE)

“Brad Y Lykke They’ve been able to blend in easily because they’re neighbors,” a source told the British tabloid. “It’s worked out perfectly for Brad, having someone he likes living so close, so he can blend in.”

Currently, Brad Pitt continues to face a battle against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for the custody of their children. The actress filed for divorce from the actor in 2016 and since then they have not agreed, either, on the distribution of some assets.