Bob Odenkirk is “Nobody”: the beta male who fulfills the dream of revenge

Bob Odenkirk starred in “Nobody,” another action movie from Derek Kolstad, who wrote all three “John Wick” episodes. (Universal Pictures/HBOMax)



one week before No one (Nobody), from Illya Naishuller (HardcoreHenry), will be released in theaters, Variety predicted it would hit $5 million in its opening weekend, with the COVID-19 pandemic cutting the usual box office by a third. But the action movie he plays Bob Odenkirk (the unpresentable lawyer of breaking bad, who shone in his own hit series, Better Call Saul) opened with a collection of USD 6.7 million, and in two weeks it recovered the USD 16 million of its production. Driven mostly by the male audience under 35, it reached USD 56.7 million before moving to streaming in hbo max.

The film cost USD 16 million and grossed USD 56.7 million in theaters. (Universal Pictures/HBO Max)

The demographics of the audience dovetail nicely with the castration fantasies that overwhelm the modern male, epitomized by the protagonist of Nobody. Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) is a middle-aged white man who lives in the suburbs of New York, runs in the morning, takes the bus to work, writes numbers in an excel spreadsheet, and comes home to sleep facing the wall of pillows that his wife Becca (Connie Nielson), more successful than he, has erected in the middle of the bed.

The next day, exactly the same.

And to the other. And the other, in a montage of scenes about the despair that is building up inside Hutch.

Odenkirk trained for two and a half years at the same place Keanu Reeves trained, the 87Eleven club in Los Angeles. (Universal Pictures/HBOMax)

One night two thieves break into his house; since they are armed, Hutch concentrates on keeping the damage to a minimum and lets them go. Your teenage son (Gage Munroe) despises him: he had lain on one, it was only a matter of Hutch smashing the other’s head in with a golf club. “Oh, I wish they had come into my house!” his neighbor tells him, as he punches the air to show him how he would have reduced them. Then he drives off in his collectible sports car, a 1972 Dodge Charger capable of going from 0 to 80 kilometers per hour on first acceleration.

Almost a third of the public that saw “Nobody” in the cinema is made up of men under 35 years of age. (Universal Pictures/HBOMax)

Only Hutch’s little daughter (Paisley Cadorath) seems to respect him: “Were you scared?” he asks her, after the incident. “Not because? You’re here”. So in the morning, when the girl tells him that the assailants have taken her kitty bracelet, he explodes.

The kitten bracelet has been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

He has tried to be a good man, a husband who does his share of the housework and a loving father, and for what? So that he can’t even protect his daughter from kitty bracelet thieves?

Becca (Connie Nielsen) and Hutch’s two sons (Gage Munroe and Paisley Cadorath), a common man but not too much. (Universal Pictures/HBOMax)

The nobody of Nobody then goes out in search of revenge, according to a script of Derek Kolstad, who wrote the three chapters of John Wick. Something noticeable.

To carry out the scenes of bloody, abundant and gratuitous violence, Odenkirk trained for two and a half years in the same place where he was prepared, precisely Keanu Reeves, the 87Eleven club in Los Angeles. He also learned how to use firearms at Taran Tactical.

It looks like a box of vegetarian food but hides a weapon: a metaphor for the character of Odenkirk. (Universal Pictures/HBOMax)

The effort served him for a shocking, hilarious presentation of the hidden side of Hutch, a past as a hit man (“auditor,” he says modestly) for “all three agencies.” After discovering that thieves have an even more painful life than his own, he returns home by bus reminding God that his thing is to squeeze but not to hang, and his prayers are answered: a gang of bad boys is presented to him on a platter. silver.

“I’m going to make you shit,” he promises, and in a lengthy, precise, exuberant, meaningless choreography, he delivers, to the great credit of cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski.

The first action scene offers an extensive choreography of punches and kicks inside, outside and throughout the bus. (Universal Pictures/HBOMax)

The fight takes place inside, outside and along the bus, to the rhythm of “I’ve Gotta Be Me” in the voice of Steve Lawrence. The sex scene is not seen upon returning home, but the director highlights Becca’s change in attitude. That done, the female character will serve little purpose.

Instead, YULIAN enters the scene, like this, with a capital letter, in style, a perfect example of the Russian mafia who makes his way into his night club like a lion in the jungle, only with vodka, cocaine and karaoke. Yulian Kuznetsov (Alexey Serebryakov), responsible for obtshak, the communal fund of his co-workers, wants to get back at Hutch because one of the bad guys on the bus is her little brother and he’s in critical condition.

Christopher Lloyd and RZA second Odenkirk as Hutch’s father and brother. (Universal Pictures)

So yes, the story accelerates with the power of the Charger: the confrontation between good and evil, the demonstration of the tremendous someone who actually slept repressed within the apparent No one. Hutch’s father (Christopher Lloyd) And his brother (RZA) take center stage because action, weapons and secrecy are the family business. “Do you remember who we were, Hutchie?” the father asks. “I do”.

Much of the 92 minutes of Nobody they take place amid blood, guns and fire, between men who communicate with each other through violence and, often modestly, comedy. Odenkirk’s impassive expression is just one of the elements with which his performance can catch the audience, from whom Naishuller asks much, much suspension of disbelief.

