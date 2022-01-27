Blue Cross. In only 3 games, Antuna equals the mark he made in Chivas

Midtime Editorial

It seems that the change of team has greatly favored Uriel Antuna, because after his arrival at Blue Cross has shown a best version from which he gave last year with Chivas, well in alone three matches already equaled what he achieved in recent months as an element of the Sacred Flock.

At the start of Closure 2022, the Sorcerer has become one of the key pieces in the scheme of John Reynoso, since he has been a starter in the three games played (Tijuana, FC Juárez and Monterrey).

During these meetings, Antuna participated in two goals, one as an assistant and others as a scorer, the first did it before FC Juarez after attending Carlos Rodriguez, while the second achieved it with the so much so that it marked the gang.

It should be remembered that during 2021, Antuna participated in the same number of goals with Chivas; but nevertheless, required 33 matches to achieve this mark, although it is worth mentioning that both collaborations were like annotator.

Throughout his stay in the ranks of the Guadalajara, the Sorcerer participated in a total of 14 touchdowns, six as a scorer and in eight with assists, so if he continues on the same path with the sky blue, the player could exceed that mark in the coming months.