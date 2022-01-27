Billie Eilish will premiere songs from the new album in a digital concert

american singer billie eilish will present the songs from their long-awaited second album, ‘Happier Than Ever‘, in a digital concert that amazon will air worldwide starting June 17.

HER Y Kid Cudi They will share with Eilish a musical event organized by the e-commerce giant for its day of offers known as Prime Day, in which it celebrates the company’s anniversary.

It will be the first contact with the Angelina artist’s new musical project, which will be published on July 30 and will take over from ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?‘, with which he won the grammys for album of the year.

For now, the singer has presented Your Power and Lost Cause, two songs that move away from the electronics of her debut and opt for more organic sounds.

At this stage, Eilish has cultivated a retro aesthetic that will also dress her first concert, inspired by the Paris of the late nineteenth century, as detailed in a statement.

There is much expectation to know the steps that the young artist will take, who at the 2020 Grammy Awards made history by winning the four most important categories of these awards at the age of 18: best new artist, album of the year, song of the year and record of the year.

For its part, HER, which won the award for best song of the year for I Cant Breathe at the last Grammys, will present its new album ‘Back of My Mind’ with a concert that commemorates the Dunbar Hotel, where figures from the African American music like Duke Ellington Y Billie Holiday.

Finally, rapper Kid Cudi will play alongside the International Space Orchestrathe world’s first orchestra made up of space scientists from the NASA Ames Research Centerthe SETI Institute and the International Space University.