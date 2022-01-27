Billie Eilish throws a house party to announce her new song | Music

There is less and less left for us to savor the second album of billie eilish. The next July 30 will be released Happier Than Everalbum that will collect the witness of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and of which we met a month ago the first of his singles: Your Power.

And the countdown has already begun to find out the second song that will appear in this new work for California. In a matter of hours, at 6 in the afternoon (Spanish peninsular time) a theme will be released that bears the name lost causeand will be accompanied by its official video clip.

A video that, judging by what the artist has already revealed, will transport us to those moments that we long for so much now, when we could give it our all at the disco with our friends. Because the announcement has been accompanied by a small fragment of 6 seconds in which Billie is accompanied by a group of girls who end up coming up with the song.

Through her Instagram account, the singer has assured that she is “one of his favourites” of the album, so we hope it doesn’t disappoint us. Expectations, of course, are very high.

Sold out in a matter of hours

Just four days ago, ticket sales began for Billie Eilish’s next tour, named after her new album, and which will take her throughout Europe and the United States next year 2022. Although for now there is no confirmed date for Spain , up to four different appointments were announced at the O2 Arena in London and as many in the main European capitals.

Not even 24 hours had passed since that start when the artist herself posted the ‘no tickets’ sign through her networks. One more proof that Billie is one of the great musical icons of our time throughout the world, and that we hope to be able to enjoy it again in our country as soon as possible.