Billie Eilish sings “Happier Than Ever” on Sesame Street, knows its version for children | Music

billie eilish It is the voice of the new generations. At 19 years old, she has conquered the world of music and a huge number of fans that are growing with her. On this occasion, Billie Eilish showed that she is loved by adults and children… even the smallest of the house.





Billie Eilish teaches kids to count on Sesame Street /

The social networks of Sesame Street shared the excerpt from Billie Eilish’s special invitation to the set. The singer wore an adorable style to sing along with his Sesame Street friends like Count Count and Elmo.

Billie Eilish used her song “Happier Than Ever” to teach children to count. Changing the letter a bit, Billie and the Sesame Street characters taught children to use the number two.

Billie put aside her nostalgic tone a bit to give the Sesame Street song a more adorable touch, conquering everyone and getting almost half a million views just on Youtube.

“When I count on you, I’m happier than ever. Numbers sound so much better. Here’s what we’ll do, let’s count to two. Two Burt sweaters, two heads are together. Come on, count to two. One, two, tap your feet. One , two, apples, this one is for you. When with you, I am happier than ever. Now let’s count you and me… one and two”.

billie eilish was part of the Sesame Street season 52 special guests. Among them, also appear Anderson Paak, Kacey Musgraves, Jon Batiste, Keke Palmer, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.