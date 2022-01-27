Billie Eilish is again accused of ‘queerbaiting’ for her latest post on Instagram

Last week Billie Eilish published a series of images on Instagram in which she was accompanied by a group of women. In the suggestive photographs the singer of bad guy He appeared sharing fun with a group of girls his age, but what caught the most attention was the text that accompanied the images, as it was seen by some Internet users as a confession of his sexuality as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. “I love girls,” she wrote.

Other images that the artist has not shared on social networks are those that for some time have been documenting her relationship with what would be her partner, actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, who could be the “secret boyfriend” that she herself spoke of in her documentary film Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. The statement on Instagram about the girls plus the secrecy surrounding her relationship with the actor caused many of her followers to turn to the networks that weekend to make Eilish ugly about her ambiguity.





read also

Under the hashtag #youlikegirls, which trended on Twitter on Sunday, many users accused the singer of “queerbaiting,” a term used for creators trying to appeal to an LGBTQ+ audience for purely marketing purposes.

This is not the first time Eilish has been accused of it. In 2019, she faced another controversy that faced her fans for the song Wish You Were Gay. At the time, she said the topic “isn’t supposed to be an insult.”

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler for a walk. GTRES

“Acting sexually with girls to attract more audiences is disgusting,” one user wrote. Another said: “Bye I literally can’t. It’s like she’s confessing to something one moment, and then she’s straight… sorry best friend this is called ‘queerbaiting’.