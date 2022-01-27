Billie Eilish announces dates for Happier Than Ever, The World Tour 2022

The coronavirus pandemic has substantially impacted many areas from the economic to the social, cultural and entertainment industry. Around the world, concerts and festivals have been cancelled, postponed or delayed.

In the United States and the world, As the vaccination against COVID-19 progresses, some activities have gradually returned such as concerts and music festivals.

That is why several artists have announced or resumed their tours and participation in music festivals for the end of this year and next year. One of the artists who will start a new tour in 2022 is Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish announces dates for ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’

Billie Eilish is ready for the album release ‘Happier Than Ever’, which will be next July 30. She is also preparing to return to the stage, as she will participate in some music festivals such as the Firefly Music Festival and the Austin City Limits Music Festivalin addition to start a tour in 2022.

The US tour will last just over two months. It will kick off on February 3 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and end on April 9 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Afterwards, the tour will continue in June with 18 shows in Europe. The tour ‘Happier Than Ever’ It will arrive in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Switzerland.

Ticket sales to the public begin May 28 at noon, however, in the US, verified fans will have early access to purchase tickets on May 26. Registration to become a verified fan will be open until 11:59 pm on May 23.

Dates of the ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’ in North America