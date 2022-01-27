Billie Eilish and Adobe create a contest and it ends up surrounded by criticism and ‘trolling’

billie eilish doesn’t seem to be hitting the nail on the head when it comes to promoting his latest album. The singer, who a few months ago announced a not very successful collaboration with Amazon, has been involved in a controversy related to a contest that she has launched with Adobe. This, in particular, encourages users to create a design for a world tour t-shirt with an interesting prize of up to 10,000 dollars, but with conditions that have not convinced the participants.

The contest, in fact, can be a good opportunity for those fans and designers who work with the suite room from Adobe. Especially considering the prizes. The 10 finalists can get two tickets to attend one of the Billie Eilish concerts with travel and accommodation included. They will also get one year of membership from Adobe Creative Cloudd, the chance to have your art shown on stage and $1,000 in cash. The winner, in addition to these advantages, will get his design to be present on the official t-shirts of the tour. The prize money, on the other hand, amounts to $10,000.

The problem? According to the conditions of the contest, all designs featuredeven those who are not part of the list of finalists, will be the property of the sponsor. In this case, Billie Eilish and Adobe. This is indicated by the company in the official rules of the contest.

“Each entrant grants to Sponsor, Billie Eilish and their affiliated companies and designated agents a non-exclusive, transferable, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, unconditional, fully paid license and right to publish and make, have made, use, copy, reproduce, modify and create derivative works from any material provided by the entrant.” Section 5 of the contest conditions.

All this, in addition, without acknowledgment and without any financial compensation —except for the finalists—. Something that seems to be very unbalanced, given that the amount of the prize is infinitely lower than what Billie Eilish can obtain in profits when selling this merchandise.

“Pay creators for their work”: Billie Eilish fans disagree with her new contest

This special condition of the contest of Billie Eilish and Adobe have not pleased the followers of the singer, who have begun to participate ironically with designs clearly not created with the Adobe suite.

The tweet published by Billie Eilish where she explains the mechanics of the contest is also full of disagree answers with the fact that you can own all the rights to the shares without recognition. “Can Billie please write me a song? I won’t pay for it, but I’ll keep the rights anyway.” […]”says a user in response to the singer’s post.