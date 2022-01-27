Bieber and Rodrigo lead iHeartRadio nominations

Justin Bieber leads the iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees list with nine thanks to his two biggest collaborative hits of 2021, “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon and “Stay” with The Kid LAROI.

Rising star Olivia Rodrigo follows with eight nods for her debut single “drivers license,” while Doja Cat and Giveon earned seven each for the awards show, scheduled for March 22 in Los Angeles.

The iHeartRadio Awards honor the year’s most-streamed artists across its stations and apps, and fans can vote in various categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Cover, Best Music Video, and more.

Both of Bieber’s songs were nominated for song of the year along with songs by Rodrigo, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and Doja Cat featuring SZA.

Rodrigo will compete for the female artist of the year award with Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift. Doja Cat has two songs in the best collaboration section: “Kiss Me More” with SZA and “Best Friend” with Saweetie.

Giveon, Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Maneksin and Tate McRae are up for best new pop artist.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on the Fox network from the Shrine Auditorium and on iHeartRadio stations and apps.

___

In Internet:

https://www.iheart.com/music-awards/