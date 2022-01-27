Ben Roethlisberger officially announces his retirement from the NFL

With a video on his social networks, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback ended a career that will take him to the Hall of Fame

Ben Roethlisberger has officially announced his retirement from NFL.

Through a video posted on his social media, the quarterback who spent his entire 18-season career in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, announced his official goodbye to the grills.

The Steelers never had a losing season in Ben Roethlisberger’s 18 years as their quarterback. ESPN.com

“I don’t know how to put into words what the game of football has meant, and what a blessing it has been. While I know, with confidence, that I have given everything to the game, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for everything it has given me.” A boy from Findlay, Ohio with dreams of NFL, developed in Oxford, at the University of Miami, blessed with the honor of 18 seasons as a Pittsburgh Steeler, and a place to call home. The journey has been exciting, defined by relationships and fueled by the spirit of competition. But, the time has come to empty out my locker, hang up my shoes, and continue to be all that I can be to my wife and children. I am retiring from football a truly grateful man.

“First and foremost, I must thank the Lord for the many blessings he has allowed me. To my wife Ashley, our children Benjamin, dance Y bodyThey uplift and inspire me, and give my life purpose. I am so grateful for your love and support. I love you so much. To my parents and sister, every step of the way, and support and love has driven me to be the best and never give up. To the family Rooney, the family tulle, to coach [Mike] Tomlin, to coach [Bill] Cowher, and to all the coaches who have emptied themselves into me, the incredible people at all levels who make the Pittsburgh Steelers a special organization, thank you for believing in me and for allowing me to fight alongside you, in the pursuit of excellence. To all of my peers, and the endless friendships I have gained, I appreciate you and our shared commitment to wearing black and gold with pride and dignity. Wearing that sweater every Sunday with my brothers will always be one of the great joys of my life. To steeler nation, the greatest fans in any sport, thank you for accepting and supporting me as your quarterback over the years. American football has been a gift, and I thank God for allowing me to play it, surrounding me with great people and protecting me until the end. With love and honor.”

In his farewell video, Roethlisberger is shown emptying his locker, intercutting images of some of the most memorable moments of his career.

Roethlisberger says goodbye as one of the most iconic players that has passed through the squad of the Steelers, regardless of position. He was a quarterback drafted in the first round, No. 11 overall, in the 2004 NFL Draft, coming from the University of Miami (Ohio).

Throughout 18 campaigns at the helm of the club, Roethlisberger he held virtually all of the team’s records for the quarterback position. ‘Big Ben’ retires with 5,440 completions of 8,443 attempts for 64,088 yards with 418 touchdown passes against 211 interceptions in the regular season.

He was elected to Pro Bowl six times, and won the award for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004. He led the league in passing yards twice in his career, in the 2014 and 2018 seasons.

in playoffs, Roethlisberger he completed 498 of 788 passing attempts, with 36 touchdowns against 28 interceptions. led to the Steelers to three appearances superbowl, triumphing in the XL and XLIII editions, and falling in the XLV edition.

Roethlisberger he ranks fifth on the all-time list for passing yards in league history, and eighth on the all-time list for touchdown passes.

The official announcement of the withdrawal of Roethlisberger comes as no surprise, after he said, prior to his Week 17 game against the cleveland browns, that “all signs point to it could be'”, his last match in Heinz Field. At the end of that game, the quarterback walked around the field to say goodbye to the fans of pittsburgh.

In the AFC Wild Card Round, where pittsburgh He traveled to measure himself against the Kansas City Chiefs, a noisy contingent of fans of the Steelers who made the pilgrimage to Arrowhead, they settled behind the bench of the Steelers with “thanks, Ben” and “thanks, No. 7” signs, from two hours before kickoff until the final second of a disappointing night had run out on the clock. One group brought four huge images of the head of Roethlisberger which they showed several times during the game.

Ben Roethlisberger’s brilliant career included two Super Bowl wins in three trips over 18 seasons, all in Pittsburgh. AP Photo

Before the game against the chiefs, Roethlisberger said, “I would assume, as a group, you understand that we probably shouldn’t be here. We’re probably not a very good football team. Of the 14 teams that are in, I think we’re probably No. 14. We’re probably underdogs of 20 points, and we’re going against the best team. I know they’re not the top seed, obviously, but they’re the No. 1 team to have won the AFC in the last couple of years, probably the best team in the league.

The Steelers they fell 42-21 in what was confirmed as the last professional game of Roethlisberger.

In the 18 professional campaigns of Roethlisberger as quarterback, Steelers they never had a losing season.

The withdrawal of Roethlisberger is confirmed at a time when two other quarterbacks, future members of the Hall of Fame Aaron Rodgers Y Tom Brady, contemplate a goodbye to the NFL.

Information from Brooke Pryor and Jeff Legwold was used in the writing of this note.