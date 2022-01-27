Ben Affleck had a racy Prince poster in his childhood bedroom

ads

Ben Affleck had a half-naked Prince poster pinned to his wall when he was just 9 years old, the actor revealed in a new interview.

â????My mom was very understandingâ???? the â??Tender Barâ?? star, now 49, remembered during “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday.

“I took the poster, put it up thinking, like, ‘Yeah, that’s the guy… that’s the artist I like.’ ???to????

The poster, from Princeâ??s â??Controversyâ?? album, featured the late Grammy winner posing with his arms behind his head, wearing only a pair of skimpy black boxer shorts.

Affleck said he could see about “15 different thoughts.” flashed through her mother’s head when she first saw the raunchy image, but she simply told her at the time, “That’s lovely.”

â????Controversyâ???? was released in October 1981 and marked Prince’s fourth studio album. After the unexpected reveal of Affleck’s poster, fans took to social media to praise Affleck for his “great taste in music.”

â????I had one 2 @BenAffleck you can see [sic] has a great taste for music and culture,â???? one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “Me too.” Prince was a musical genius and a sexy fan.

This promotional image from Princeâ????s â????Controversyâ???? The album was taped to Ben Affleck’s wall when he was a kid.

While the particular poster Affleck was drawn to was perhaps outside the norm for a young child, his “Tender Bar” co-stars Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri had far more predictable responses.

Sheridan, a 25-year-old native of Texas, told Clarkson that he didn’t have many posters on his childhood bedroom wall, but he listened to country greats like Gary Stewart, George Jones and George Strait.

â????Amen, hallelujah!â???? Clarkson, who was also born in Texas, responded, before asking the crowd, “Can I get an amen?”

Ranieri, who is just 10 years old, said he prefers listening to rap music, but he has several posters on his wall: one of Affleck as “Batman,” another of Affleck’s friend George Clooney in “Ocean’s Eight.” and a third from the late and great Kobe Bryant.