‘Belfast’, ‘Grandma’, ‘Prisoners of Ghostland’, ‘On a Dock in Normandy’ and ‘Mama is Pure Rain’ stand out among the weekend’s movie premieres – CINEMABLEND

Oscar stories, Spanish terror, animation for the whole family, the new Nicolas Cage… the billboard receives this week news for all audiences.





We arrive at the last weekend of January, and once again the movie theaters dress up to receive the most appetizing novelties. This Friday, the new feature film directed by Kenneth Branagh, Belfast, joins the billboard. A title that sounds like a favorite in the race for this year’s Oscars.

Horror lovers have a date with Paco Plaza and La granny, a chilling film that will catch you from start to finish. In addition, fans of Nicolas Cage will be able to enjoy his new job as the protagonist in the ‘thriller’ Prisoners of Ghostland.

But these aren’t the only movies opening in theaters this weekend. The drama On a Dock in Normandy, with Juliette Binoche, and the animated film Mama is pure rain are other options that you will find on the bill starting this Friday.

Then you can check movies opening in theaters this weekend:

‘Belfast’

Two weeks after winning one of the seven Golden Globes to which he was opting, Belfast arrives in Spanish cinemas. The new job as director of Kenneth Brangh It takes us to Belfast, at the end of the 1960s. Through the eyes of little Buddy, it tells how his family and neighbors experience the beginning of the socio-cultural protests. Some disturbances that were considered as the trigger of the so-called conflict in Northern Ireland. Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench lead the cast of the film that is running as one of the favorites for the 2022 Oscars.

Where to watch the winning series and movies of the 2022 Golden Globes (and catch up for the Oscars)

‘The grandmother’

Paco Square is the director of The grandmother, the Spanish horror film that you can see in theaters starting this Friday. Written by Carlos Vermut, the film introduces us to Susana, a young woman who must leave her quiet life in Paris to return to Spain to take care of her grandmother. The woman, who was like a mother to Susana when her parents died, has suffered a stroke, and her granddaughter thinks it’s best to find someone to take care of her. What he doesn’t know is that while he stays at his grandmother’s house, his existence is going to turn into a real nightmare.

‘The grandmother’. Paco Plaza: “Old age is the devil for our society”

‘La granny’: Paco Plaza and his terror of old age with Almudena Amor

‘Prisoners of Ghostland’

Nicolas Cage returns to the big screen with Ghostland Prisoners, a ‘thriller’ that the actor himself has described as one of the “wildest” films he has made throughout his career. Directed by the Japanese Sion Sono, the film follows a bank robber (Cage), who is released from prison by a powerful man, known as the Governor, to help him find his missing granddaughter (Sofia Boutela). The mission gets complicated when the Governor forces him to put on a suit loaded with various explosives that will blow him up if he doesn’t get the young woman out of that sinister place called Ghostland.

Nicolas Cage says it’s his wildest movie and it hits theaters Friday

‘On a dock in Normandy’

After passing through the Cannes and San Sebastián festivals, it arrives in Spanish theaters On a dock in Normandy. A feature film based on the book by the Belgian journalist, Florence Aubenas, The Quay of Ouistreham, which has Juliette Binoche as protagonist. Directed by Emmanuel Carrère, the film follows Florence, a restless reporter, who, due to the 2008 crisis, decides to see from the inside the situation that thousands of people faced. To do this, he moves to a smaller city, where he pretends to be a woman, without studies and close to 50 years old, who is looking for a job. In this way, he recounts in the first person the precariousness suffered by dozens of workers in order to earn a mediocre salary.

San Sebastián 2021 Day 5: ‘La hija’, with Javier Gutiérrez, a brilliant drama poisoned by ‘thriller’

‘Mom is pure rain’

This weekend there is also room on the billboard for the kids of the house with the premiere of the animated film mom is pure rain. Jana is one of the protagonists of this story, which aims to reach the hearts of young and old. The eight-year-old girl must spend Christmas with her grandmother, because her mother needs to rest. Violeta crosses her path, another jovial girl who has also had to live a different Christmas. Although these days are not as they had imagined, both will do their best to enjoy them with optimism.

The horror film Look for me; the dramas The Pact and Francisca; the documentary We are nothing, and the dramatic comedy Everything has gone well are other premieres that await you this weekend in Spanish cinemas.

Check here all the premieres of the week

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter.