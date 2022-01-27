‘Bel-Air’: New Will Smith Flees Trouble in West Philly in Sneak Peek for Upcoming Reboot

Peacock has shared a new teaser for beautiful airthe fresh prince of bel air reboot, which hits the streaming service on Super Bowl Sunday.

The 45-second sneak peek focuses on the confrontation at a casual basketball game in West Philadelphia that leads up to character Will Smith’s stay in Bel Air. While that incident is simply described in the opening credits of the original sitcom, where the lead assailant picks up the Will Smith and He Spins It: The fight is much more harrowing in the dramatic reboot, with punches thrown, guns drawn, and calls to the police.

The first three of the 10 hour-long episodes of beautiful air will air February 13 on Peacock, with new episodes to follow weekly.

The series was inspired by the 2019 fake trailer, created by cinematographer Morgan Cooper, who now serves as director and co-writer on beautiful air — which turned the ’90s sitcom into a “dramatic retelling.”

“With this dramatic reinvention, we wanted to create a show that would stand on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series,” Cooper previously said in a statement. “Because beautiful air is a drama, we can peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you just couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We can have difficult conversations that challenge perspectives. In its center, beautiful air it is a celebration of the black experience through the perspective of one family,” Cooper said in a statement. “My approach to the series started with a deep focus on tone and being really intentional with my creative choices… Anything can be inspiration, and having a two-season order gives us the opportunity to go infinitely deeper into storytelling, visuals and aesthetics. i think scam beautiful air we have created something unique and honest”.