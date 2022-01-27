Barcelona denounces Bartomeu’s board

BARCELONA — Barcelona announced this Wednesday the official and public presentation, next Tuesday, of the results of the Forensic investigation carried out from the Financial Due Diligence to detect irregularities in the management of the Club during Josep Maria’s mandate Bartomeu and that has already caused the filing of a complaint with the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office for the facts derived from that investigation.

The results of the investigation will be presented by the president of the Barça club, Joan Laporta, during an act in which he will be accompanied by the senior staff of his board and in which he will detail all the irregularities found during these last months and that due to his industriousness caused its completion to be delayed.

Bartomeu, former president of Barcelona in the gallery Getty Images

The Barça Board has already put the case in the hands of a prestigious law firm and reported the corresponding complaint to the prosecution, for which the former Barcelona managers will be held accountable, with special emphasis on Bartomeu, for the decisions he took and the existing suspicion that the irregularities carried out under his presidency constitute a crime.

The full, concise note from the Barça club is as follows: On Tuesday, February 1, the results of the Forensic investigation work will be publicly presented, which began as a result of the Financial Due Diligence with the aim of detecting possible irregularities in the management of the Club during the last presidential term. Likewise, the actions already initiated by the Club consisting of filing a complaint with the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Barcelona for facts arising from the conclusions of the Forensic investigation will be reported.

Based on the complaint, the Prosecutor’s Office will be in charge of investigating the evidence provided by Barcelona’s lawyers and deciding if they constitute a crime, which would lead to the prosecution of Bartomeu and, perhaps, his closest collaborators during his mandate that extended between February 2014 and October 2020.