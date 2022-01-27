Avoid insomnia with this infusion

The insomnia it is the inability to fall asleep, which produces extreme tiredness and can affect your daily activities; It is a very common problem among the population. There are many factors that cause the development of insomnia, but we will tell you how you can get rid of it with something as simple and natural as the infusions.

Although there are endless infusions or teas that can help you ease your mind and go back to sleep peacefully, orange peel tea is one of the most effective for getting back to sleep. The orange is a fruit recognized for its multiple health benefits, since it contains too much vitamin C, which is ideal for protecting the immune system.

Benefits of orange peel tea

In addition to helping you improve your sleep cycles, orange peel tea will provide you with other benefits that will improve your health, some of these contributions are

prevents cholesterol

combat heartburn

Relieves digestive problems

Prevents respiratory diseases

It helps you lose weight

Improves the appearance of the skin

All this thanks to the fact that the orange peel contains hesperidin, which is responsible for protecting the vascular system, increases resistance and protects the tissue that covers the interior of the arteries. In addition to containing anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties.

How to prepare orange peel tea

The ingredients you will need to prepare this infusion are the following:

6 orange peels, well washed and with the internal part perfectly cared for

2 liters of water

The preparation is very simple, you just have to place the water in a pot and heat it over medium heat; when it has reached a boil, carefully add the orange peel and leave it there for 30 minutes. after the time you can turn off and serve.

We recommend you drink it at least 1 hour before going to sleep, so your body can relax and process all the properties that this rich tea will give your body. You can take it every third day; avoid adding sugar, as this can alter your sleep.